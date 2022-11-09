Gators Edge Rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. Excelling in Expanded Role

Despite the small sample size, there is a potential emergence brewing on the Gators' defensive front.

Brenton Cox Jr.'s unexpected dismissal from Florida on Oct. 31 sent a strong message to Florida's locker room as head coach Billy Napier attempts to instill a new culture in Gainesville.

However, as a team reeling following two straight losses at the time, sending off a major defensive contributor didn't seem like a recipe for short-term success.

With Cox's most substantial impact coming as a pass rusher, where Florida has already struggled at times this season — ranking tied for 95th in sacks to this point — UF found not just a serviceable plug at JACK for Cox but a boost in the unit from COVID-year redshirt sophomore Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.

Serving in rotation with Cox throughout the year, Powell-Ryland flashed signs of promise in his limited playing time. Despite that, outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson shared his confidence in him to assume the role in a heightened capacity after the roster shakeup.

"Coach Peterson, he was telling me that basically, he was just like get ready to play because he said he knew I was ready," Powell shared. "But it was just a matter of time when I was going to go."

Peterson was right.

That potential Powell-Ryland showed in a rotation this season turned into production as he accounted for six tackles, one sack and one forced fumble to play a crucial role in Florida's defensive surge on Saturday. He made the most of his first starting opportunity with a career-best outing in the 41-24 road win.

"He's deserving," Napier said following Saturday's game. "Antwaun's a good football player. He's been productive when given opportunities in the past. Sometimes you don't know until that opportunity's presented to you. "One thing I know about A.P. is it means something to him to do his job for the other players. Great to see him step up and do big things that impacted the game today."

He and strongside defensive end Princely Umanmielen were catalysts for the Gators' success as they each forced a fumble on Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King in the second half on back-to-back drives.

"I felt it was a mismatch with me and the guard," Powell-Ryland recalled of his strip sack with 9:14 remaining in the 4th quarter to help preserve the Gators' 10-point lead at the time. "So I slammed in, made a move on him to get a sack.

"It felt real good."

That ability to force turnovers, which has quietly been an area Florida's excelled at this season amid the turmoil that side of the football has brought, gave the Gators the positive swings in momentum they needed to shut out the Aggies' attack in the second half.

However, while Powell-Ryland's contributions in the increased role impressed a large portion of outsiders, his efforts came as little surprise to those operating alongside him in the defense.

Umanmielen, specifically, expressed his confidence in the players who sat behind Cox for the majority of this season to step in and maintain or even increase the level of play from that spot prior to the Gators' trip to College Station.

"Brenton was a really good player, but I just feel like there was a lot of talent under him that's going to be put on display," he said on Wednesday. "The guys behind him aren't that far behind him, like Antwaun Powell, he's a great pass rusher."

Middle linebacker Ventrell Miller, who Powell-Ryland labeled as the "heart of the defense" and a mentor for him as he explores this new venture as a starter, praised the Portsmouth, Va., talent — and fellow beneficiary of the vacancy at JACK Lloyd Summerall III — for their play on Saturday.

"Definitely proud of those guys, Antwaun and Lloyd, both of them came and got the sack, caused a fumble," he said. "Those boys executed, and they knew what was on the line. I'm just proud of how they stepped up."

The Gators enter the final quarter of the season on Saturday as they host South Carolina in the last home contest of 2022 with an opportunity to secure bowl eligibility. In that closing stretch, Powell-Ryland said he feels more driven than ever to prove himself on the gridiron and is looking to continue growing as a player to aid Florida to a strong finish in year one of the Napier regime.

"I feel like I'm not where I'm supposed to be right now, as far as, I mean, anything — setting the edge, pass rushing. I feel like I can get better in everything."

His goal, for now, is to aid the defensive unit in putting together a complete performance that resembles the one that came in the second half last weekend while also playing to secure the starting spot at this position for the foreseeable future.

