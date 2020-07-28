AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Report: Gators DT Elijah Conliffe Will Not Return to Football Program

Demetrius Harvey

The Florida Gators will be without senior defensive tackle Elijah Conliffe in 2020, according to a report from Gators Territory's Zach Abolverdi who has since confirmed the report with UF director of football communications Skip Powers. According to Abolverdi, Conliffe remains in school on scholarship, however, will not count against the program's 85-man limit.

Conliffe first joined the Gators in 2017 as a consensus four-star strong side defensive end, before moving to defensive tackle with the Gators. He was ranked as the No. 12 player in Virginia and No. 310 nationally.

Since joining the program, Conliffe has started two games, playing in eight and 11 games, in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The senior defensive tackle would go on to miss his junior season due to an undisclosed injury and has recorded 15 tackles in his career, along with a fumble recovery in 2018.

Florida will now have three upperclassmen at the defensive tackle position this year, including, Kyree Campbell, Tedarrell 'TJ' Slaton and Marlon Dunlap Jr. The team will also be bringing in five-star recruit Gervon Dexter, Lamarr Goods and Jalen Lee at the defensive tackle position.

Prior to this season, the Gators lost two veteran defensive tackles after they ran out of eligibility in Adam Shuler, who now plays for the Arizona Cardinals and Luke Ancrum, they are now without three, including Conliffe, veterans from 2019.

Florida will now have to rely on their other veterans along with the players they are bringing in to provide pressure up the middle of the defense, along with playing aggressively in the run game.

Conliffe, however, was never expected to start for the team this year as both Campbell and Slaton have been improving. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators 2021 WR Commit Charles Montgomery's SI All-American Profile

Check out Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting evaluation and profile for Florida Gators 2021 wide receiver commit Charles Montgomery, an SIAA Top 1000 candidate.

Zach Goodall

Breaking Down the Florida Gators Top 10 Remaining 2021 Targets

Who are the Florida Gators top remaining targets in the 2021 recruiting class?

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: DB Fenley Graham

Taking a look at the recruitment history, fit, and projected role for 2020 signee Fenley Graham.

Brandon Carroll

Former Gators DL Caleb Brantley Opts Out of 2020 NFL Season With Washington

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, some across the NFL are choosing to forego their season, opting for their health over a payday.

Demetrius Harvey

The Draft Network: Early Evaluations of the Gators 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

The Draft Network has scouted and ranked 18 Florida Gators 2021 NFL Draft prospects. Senior analyst Jordan Reid shares his thoughts on UF's talented group.

Zach Goodall

Versatile Florida Gators DL Zachary Carter Set for Breakout Campaign

Florida Gators' versatile defensive lineman Zachery Carter is set and ready to have a massive breakout campaign in 2020.

Demetrius Harvey

How Brashard Smith Committing to Miami Affects Gators Recruiting

Yesterday, Florida lost out on wide receiver Brashard Smith out of Miami Palmetto (Miami, Fla.), but how much exactly does that change their recruiting strategy?

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2022 Recruit Profile: RB Jamie Felix

Learn more about the recruitment history and potential fit for Camden County (Ga.) running back and Florida Gators 2022 target Jamie Felix.

michaelknauff

Gators 2021 Target WR Brashard Smith Commits to Miami

The Florida Gators will be missing out on one of the more explosive slot receivers as 2021 WR Brashard Smith officially commits to Miami Hurricanes.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators '21 Commit WR Daejon Reynolds Could Make Instant Impact

The Florida Gators commit, receiver Daejon Reynolds, should have no problem seeing the field when he steps onto campus in 2021.

Demetrius Harvey