Report: Gators Emerge as ‘Serious Contender’ for Transfer QB

Florida has emerged as a “serious contender” for Coastal Carolina quarterback transfer Grayson McCall, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

The Gators have been diligent while observing the postseason quarterback transfer market, looking for an experienced passer to step in and potentially handle starting duties in 2023 following the departure of Anthony Richardson to the NFL Draft.

McCall, who entered the transfer portal on December 12, is certainly a qualifying candidate — and one the staff is familiar with.

As a rising redshirt senior, McCall took over as the Chanticleers starting quarterback in 2020 and never looked back. He’s since started 32 games, compiling a completion percentage of 70.4, 8,019 passing yards, 78 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 1,053 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns along the way.

He’s the only player to earn Sun Belt Player of the Year honors three times in conference history.

Of note, McCall faced Napier’s Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns of the Sun Belt Conference during the 2020 season. He completed 17-of-24 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns, paired with 11 rushes for 45 yards and a ground score in a 30-27 victory for Coastal Carolina.

With Richardson, as well as dismissed Jalen Kitna following his December dismissal, no longer around in Gainesville, Florida’s projected quarterback room for next season consists of three scholarship passers in Jack Miller III, Max Brown and incoming freshman Jaden Rashada.

Regardless of who it is, UF intends to secure a fourth signal-caller this offseason to raise that number to four entering 2023.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.