Florida Gators Fall Back to Earth with 26-16 Loss to Kentucky

A troubling fall from cloud nine for the Gators.

For the third time in five years, Mark Stoops’ No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats took down the Florida Gators in their annual matchup. It is the second time in that span they knock off UF in Gainesville.

Following a back-and-forth first half that saw Billy Napier's squad hold a measly three-point lead heading into the locker room, the second half was all Kentucky.

While the Gators' defense did its part to limit the Wildcats' scoring despite countless scoring chances, while holding quarterback Will Levis to a modest 13-for-24, 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Kentucky’s offense capitalized on some of the short fields it received from turnovers.

Although the Wildcats attempted to keep the door open for Florida, specifically on special teams with a safety in the first half and missed field goal up 23-16 with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Gators failed to capitalize on the opportunities they were provided.

Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffalo added insult to injury by knocking through a late 26-yard attempt to put the dagger in Florida’s chances.

As a result, the Gators lose their first home bout since falling by two points to Alabama in week three of 2021.

Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson followed a massive week one performance that saw him account for 272 yards and three scores with a dud in the SEC opener. The Wildcats' defense contained the dynamic playmaker to just four yards on the ground and exploited his accuracy issues to hold him to a 14-for-35, 143-yard and two interception outing.

The two picks resulted in 14 points for the Wildcats. His inability to find any groove on the night led to Florida’s offensive deficiency from start to finish.

Just as the Gators triumph when he thrives, they fall when he falters. As a result, Florida crumbled, ridding the program of the positive momentum it garnered from the massive week one victory.

The No. 12 Gators fall to 1-1 on the season. They will look to bounce back next week as they host USF at 7 p.m. ET.

