The Worlds Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will be no longer as Jacksonville officials have released rules and regulations for the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs' upcoming Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville (Fla.) on Nov. 7.

Most of the changes were predictable, including the rules against outdoor tailgating in an effort to reduce crowds and the spread of the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.

"The City of Jacksonville announces updates as it gears up to host the annual Florida-Georgia football game on Saturday, November 7 at 3:30 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field, where the University of Florida will take the field against the University of Georgia," the City of Jacksonville released yesterday. "The following updates are continuing the efforts to ensure safety amongst all fans and attendees due to the current COVID-19 pandemic."

According to the release stadium parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m., with gates to TIAA Bank Field opening at 1:30 p.m. including a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. All 88 gates will be available for entry where fans will see new magnetometers allowing fans to walk through carrying their clear bag and leave cell phones and keys in their pockets.

Fans will be able to then use the stadium's new self-scan ticket kiosk to have their mobile tickets scanned. TIAA Bank Field will require all fans to cover one's mouth completely with face coverings upon entry and throughout the stadium, "except when actively eating and drinking. Guests failing to adhere to this policy will be subject to diciplinary measures."

In order to keep a healthy and safe environment throughout the stadium, TIAA Bank Field has installed over 750 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the uppoer and lower concourses, plaza and premium spaces.

One of the event's mainstays over its history will be changing, however. There will be no tailgating in the stadium parking lots, COJ says. "This regulation is a provision of safety and protection. Only game ticket holders will be permitted in these parking lots, and the new tailgating policy will be observed and regulated. Fans without tickets are strongly encouraged to stay clear of the Downtown Sports Complex area."

There has been no word on the capacity that will be set by either Florida or Georgia, however, Jacksonville has stated taht the game will take place with limited capcity. RV Citya and all ancillary events "including the Hall of Fame Luncheon and Duuuval's Bold City Bash" will not take place this year.

One change that will attract fans this year, however, is the sale of beer and wine this year that was previously available only in club and suites, will now be available at concessions.

The Florida-Georgia game is set to take place on Nov. 7 and will occur just one week following the Gators' matchup against the Missouri Tigers following a two-week bye-period the team was forced to go through due to a COVID-19 outbreak. In last year's contest, the Gators fell to the Bulldogs 24-17.