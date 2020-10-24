SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida-Georiga Gameday Rules Set, No Tailgating Allowed

Demetrius Harvey

The Worlds Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will be no longer as Jacksonville officials have released rules and regulations for the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs' upcoming Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville (Fla.) on Nov. 7.

Most of the changes were predictable, including the rules against outdoor tailgating in an effort to reduce crowds and the spread of the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.

"The City of Jacksonville announces updates as it gears up to host the annual Florida-Georgia football game on Saturday, November 7 at 3:30 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field, where the University of Florida will take the field against the University of Georgia," the City of Jacksonville released yesterday. "The following updates are continuing the efforts to ensure safety amongst all fans and attendees due to the current COVID-19 pandemic."

According to the release stadium parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m., with gates to TIAA Bank Field opening at 1:30 p.m. including a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. All 88 gates will be available for entry where fans will see new magnetometers allowing fans to walk through carrying their clear bag and leave cell phones and keys in their pockets.

Fans will be able to then use the stadium's new self-scan ticket kiosk to have their mobile tickets scanned. TIAA Bank Field will require all fans to cover one's mouth completely with face coverings upon entry and throughout the stadium, "except when actively eating and drinking. Guests failing to adhere to this policy will be subject to diciplinary measures."

In order to keep a healthy and safe environment throughout the stadium, TIAA Bank Field has installed over 750 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the uppoer and lower concourses, plaza and premium spaces.

One of the event's mainstays over its history will be changing, however. There will be no tailgating in the stadium parking lots, COJ says. "This regulation is a provision of safety and protection. Only game ticket holders will be permitted in these parking lots, and the new tailgating policy will be observed and regulated. Fans without tickets are strongly encouraged to stay clear of the Downtown Sports Complex area."

There has been no word on the capacity that will be set by either Florida or Georgia, however, Jacksonville has stated taht the game will take place with limited capcity. RV Citya and all ancillary events "including the Hall of Fame Luncheon and Duuuval's Bold City Bash" will not take place this year.

One change that will attract fans this year, however, is the sale of beer and wine this year that was previously available only in club and suites, will now be available at concessions.

The Florida-Georgia game is set to take place on Nov. 7 and will occur just one week following the Gators' matchup against the Missouri Tigers following a two-week bye-period the team was forced to go through due to a COVID-19 outbreak. In last year's contest, the Gators fell to the Bulldogs 24-17.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Needs to Find a Dominant Left Tackle Prospect

The Florida Gators have added depth along the offensive line over time, but are still missing a dominaht left tackle.

Zach Goodall

2022 OT Details Relationship With Florida Gators Coach John Hevesy

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated-AllGators, 2022 OT prospect Blake Miller discusses including the Florida Gators in his top five.

Brandon Carroll

Stricklin Provides Florida Gators COVID-19 Update

The Florida Gators are currently in a quarantine after experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak following the team's loss against Texas A&M on Sat. Oct. 10.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators HC Mike White Talks Point Guard Battle, Different Offense

Tre Mann, Ques Glover, and Tyree Appleby are all fighting it out for the one-guard position for the Florida Gators.

Zach Goodall

What Can Colin Castleton Bring To The Gators?

Forward Colin Castleton transferred from Michigan to Florida this offseason, what can this mean for Mike White's team?

Graham Marsh

Film Study: Gators QB Kyle Trask's Improvements in 2020

After grinding three games of tape, which improvements stand out the most in Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask's game?

michaelknauff

After Extended Break, How Prepared Can Florida Gators Football Be?

The Florida Gators will have been off for two weeks upon its return, how prepared can the football team be at that point?

Demetrius Harvey

Comparing the Gators ‘08/‘20 Offenses; Significance of Defensive Issues

The 2020 Florida Gators offense is competing above a championship level compared to the 2008 Florida squad. The discrepancy of the teams lies within the defenses.

Brandon Carroll

Gators' Dan Mullen Shares His Idea of Where Team's COVID-19 Outbreak Began

With the Florida Gators still in quarantine until at least Monday, Gators head coach Dan Mullen spoke via conference call to update the media and fans.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Expect to Return to Practice on Monday

Head coach Dan Mullen shared his plan to get the Gators back on the field.

Zach Goodall