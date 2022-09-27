Skip to main content

Hurricane Ian: Latest Updates on Florida Gators vs. Eastern Washington

The Florida Gators are following Hurricane Ian closely in regards to safety and Saturday’s scheduled matchup with Eastern Washington.

Photo: Billy Napier and Scott Stricklin; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Hurricane Ian's imminent arrival to the state of Florida is bringing uncertainty regarding the Gators' week five matchup against Eastern Washington.

The storm, which is currently hitting Cuba, is a Category 3 major hurricane with sustained winds of 125 miles per hour. Meteorologists are projecting Ian to make landfall in Florida by late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning along the state's west coast near Tampa Bay.

Creating question marks surrounding the Gators' upcoming contest in The Swamp, athletic director Scott Stricklin took to Twitter to provide a brief update of the game's status against Eastern Washington.

He reassured fans that the matchup is planned as scheduled for now.

"Currently, Saturday's football game between UF-Eastern Washington is scheduled as planned. The UAA is working with campus, local & state officials to closely monitor Hurricane Ian and its potential impact on Gainesville and the surrounding communities."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, just hours after Stricklin's notice, the University of Florida canceled in-person and online classes from Wednesday through Friday to give students ample time for evacuation and preparation.

In an email to students, UF announced the cancellation of classes, extracurricular activities and family weekend events previously scheduled to begin on Thursday.

The Gators are monitoring the situation closely.

Head coach Billy Napier commented on the storm's potential impact during his media availability Monday morning, erring on the side of caution for his team and the Gainesville community.

"I think the big thing here, probably more important, is just that we hope that everyone is prepared. I know that we're going to have some wind and significant rain here, but we've got a lot of people in our state that are in for a rough ride here. So our thoughts and prayers are with them as they prepare. Having been a part of these things in the past, it's nothing to play around with. So we've got a game this week, but I think these things are a little bit more important. Certainly, we're going to do everything we can do within our organization to help our players, their families, anybody that may be at risk. Certainly what it does for me is makes you very aware of the thankfulness we should have for — there's a lot of people that go to work where they're in a career where they serve others, and these are very difficult times. So it makes you more thankful for that. We need to get ready to go there, and we'll adjust as we see fit."

For now, Florida is scheduled to take on Eastern Washington at noon ET on Saturday. Updates to follow.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

AR and Wideouts
Football

Gators' New Preparation Approach Bolsters Passing Game Production

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier and the Florida gators
Football

Kickoff Time, Channel Set for Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers

By Zach Goodall
Aaron Gates
Football

Scouting Report: Gators DB Commit Aaron Gates

By Conner Clarke
Shorter
Football

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from Florida’s Road Loss to Tennessee

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier
Football

Gators Fall Out of AP Top 25 Following Loss to Volunteers

By Zach Goodall
Anthony Richardson 2
Football

Takeaways From the Gators' Aggressive Showing in 38-33 Loss to Vols

By Zach Goodall
Gators-Tennessee
Football

Gators Fail to Overcome Tennessee’s Offensive Firepower, Lose 38-33

By Brandon Carroll
Anthony Richardson
Football

Gators Hanging With Tennessee Heading Into Halftime, 17-14

By Brandon Carroll