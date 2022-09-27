Florida Gators vs. Eastern Washington Rescheduled Due to Hurricane Ian

The Florida Gators home game on Saturday is being moved.

Due to the expected effects of Hurricane Ian for the Saturday afternoon time slot, the Gators will now face off against Eastern Washington on Sunday at noon ET in The Swamp.

“Due to Hurricane Ian, our game vs. Eastern Washington has been re-scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd at noon,” the official Florida football Twitter account said. “All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Sunday.”

On Monday, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin tentatively announced that the game would continue as planned, despite the University announcing that classes would be canceled Wednesday through Friday. However, as more information about the inclement weather surfaced, the two programs agreed to move the contest.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. The storm, which is currently hitting Cuba, is continuing to grow as it reaches Florida. It is considered a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 125 miles per hour.

The Gators (2-2; 0-2 SEC) enter the contest looking to bounce back following a five-point road loss to now-No. 8 Tennessee over the weekend, their third ranked opponent of the year.

The Eagles (1-2; 0-1 Big Sky) — who will still travel across the country — present the Gators with the ability to do that as a tune-up opportunity for Florida after a daunting stretch to start to the season.

