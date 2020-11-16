SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators Injury Update: Pitts, Whittemore Out, Houston Questionable

Demetrius Harvey

Photo credit: University of Florida Athletic Association

As the No. 6 Florida Gators get set to take on Vanderbilt this week, Florida head coach Dan Mullen provided some insight into what players would be unavailable heading into the week and their statuses for the game itself.

Florida will be without a couple of key players this week, including tight end Kyle Pitts who is still recovering from nose surgery after sustaining the injury against the Georgia Bulldogs two weeks ago, a hit that sent him into the concussion protocol, missing the team's contest on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Pitts is not the only player who will be missing this week's contest, however. Wide receiver Trent Whittemore will also be absent, dealing with rib/lung issues, sustaining the injury against Arkansas last week. One other player, Florida linebacker James Houston IV, who missed Saturday's contest against Arkansas due to undisclosed reasons, will be questionable for this week's contest.

“Injury update. Pitts will not be available this week for us," Mullen said this week. "Trent Whittemore had a broken rib and a punctured lung in the game Saturday, so he won’t be available for us this week. James Houston is questionable. We’ll see how the week progresses with him. That’s about it. Everybody else should be good to go at this time.”

While Florida will certainly miss Pitts again this week, the team performed more than well against Arkansas this week with the top offensive weapon absent. Florida didn't appear to miss a beat, throwing 356 yards, completing 23 out of 29 of his passes and six touchdowns. 

Without Whittemore, the Gators will need to look for more targets out of their slot receiver position in Kadarius Toney and potentially transfer receiver Jordan Pouncey, who has yet to see much action this season. With Houston questionable, Florida will need to rely on its depth at linebacker, including Mohamoud Diabate, Amari Burney and freshman linebacker Derek Wingo.

Stay tuned to AllGators.com for more later in the week as we learn about the status of the team's injured players.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Good, the Great, and the Ugly from Florida’s Handling of Arkansas

Examining the good, the great, and the ugly from the Florida Gators resounding 63-35 victory over Arkansas.

Brandon Carroll

by

Brandon Carroll

Florida Gators' Trask, Carter Named SEC Players of the Week

It marks the second team each player has earned the honor this year.

Zach Goodall

A Commitment to Excellence, Gators' Trask, Mullen Never Satisfied

While the Florida Gators have been an offensive juggernaut this season, its head coach and quarterback feel it's still not good enough.

Demetrius Harvey

Trask For Heisman? Odds Say Yes, Florida Gators Focused Elsewhere

Oddsmakers view Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask as the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. Trask and Dan Mullen have other things on their mind.

Zach Goodall

South Carolina Fires Former Florida Gators HC Will Muschamp

The former Florida Gators head coach has been fired for a second time.

Zach Goodall

Gators TE Kyle Pitts Has Surgery, 'Zip' Shines In His Place

The Florida Gators had no issues offensively without star tight end Kyle Pitts in the lineup on Saturday, as he recovers from a concussion and surgery.

Zach Goodall

by

pringledean

Around the SEC: How the Rest of the League Fared in Week 8

The SEC fielded just three games in week eight of action, but we have you covered with the recap anyway.

michaelknauff

Gators Stand Still in Both Polls Following Victory Over Arkansas

Here are the Coaches and AP Polls after week 10 of college football and Florida's battle against Arkansas.

GrahamMarsh_

Five Key Takeaways From Florida's Dominant Win Over Arkansas

Check out our five key takeaways from Florida's 63-35 victory over Arkansas.

Zach Goodall

Trevon Grimes Shines in Gators' Rout of Arkansas; Invited to Senior Bowl

Now an official Senior Bowl invitee, Gators receiver Trevon Grimes posts big night in Florida's rout of Arkansas.

Demetrius Harvey