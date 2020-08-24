Florida Gators WR Jacob Copeland Returns to Practice

One of four Florida Gators to hold out of the beginning of fall camp, wide receiver Jacob Copeland has returned to the team and was at practice today, as seen on running back Iverson Clement's Instagram story.

Fellow wide receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney, along with defensive end Zachary Carter, held out of the beginning of fall camp as well for reasons unconfirmed. Grimes and Carter have both since tweeted that they intend to play this season, however, it is unconfirmed if the two have returned to the practice field.

Carter noted concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected his family personally, as reasons surrounding his holdout.

Copeland's return to the team is of the utmost importance,. Florida's highest-rated recruit two years ago, Copeland is set to take on a starting role in 2020 after the Gators send four wide receivers to the NFL this offseason. Across 16 games in two seasons, the 6-0, 192 lb. wide receiver has tallied 22 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Gators' wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales has been tasked with molding the high-caliber athlete, who has shown off his 4.44-second 40-yard dash speed and 37.4-inch vertical hops in flashes, into a complete player at the position, and this season is Copeland's time to prove his worth.

Grimes, too, is set to take on a starting role at wide receiver and has dominated within Florida's receiving rotation. Accumulating 33 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns a year ago, Grimes turned 23 of his catches in first downs, according to Pro Football Focus.

As uncertainly looms heading into the 2020 season, thanks to the pandemic, Florida's depth concerns at wide receiver appear far less dramatic with Copeland back in the fold and Grimes set to join him. Now, the team awaits word solely from Toney.