SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators WR Jacob Copeland Returns to Practice

Zach Goodall

One of four Florida Gators to hold out of the beginning of fall camp, wide receiver Jacob Copeland has returned to the team and was at practice today, as seen on running back Iverson Clement's Instagram story.

Fellow wide receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney, along with defensive end Zachary Carter, held out of the beginning of fall camp as well for reasons unconfirmed. Grimes and Carter have both since tweeted that they intend to play this season, however, it is unconfirmed if the two have returned to the practice field.

Carter noted concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected his family personally, as reasons surrounding his holdout.

Copeland's return to the team is of the utmost importance,. Florida's highest-rated recruit two years ago, Copeland is set to take on a starting role in 2020 after the Gators send four wide receivers to the NFL this offseason. Across 16 games in two seasons, the 6-0, 192 lb. wide receiver has tallied 22 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns. 

Gators' wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales has been tasked with molding the high-caliber athlete, who has shown off his 4.44-second 40-yard dash speed and 37.4-inch vertical hops in flashes, into a complete player at the position, and this season is Copeland's time to prove his worth.

Grimes, too, is set to take on a starting role at wide receiver and has dominated within Florida's receiving rotation. Accumulating 33 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns a year ago, Grimes turned 23 of his catches in first downs, according to Pro Football Focus.

As uncertainly looms heading into the 2020 season, thanks to the pandemic, Florida's depth concerns at wide receiver appear far less dramatic with Copeland back in the fold and Grimes set to join him. Now, the team awaits word solely from Toney.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
sckendallUF
sckendallUF

Yes!!!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Four Florida Gators End Holdout, Return to Practice

All four players that held out of Florida Gators practice last week have returned, per report.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Ranked No. 8 in 2020 Preseason AP Top 25

The 2020 preseason AP Top 25 has been revealed with the Gators coming in at No. 8.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Commit Corey Collier Jr. Named a Top Five 2021 Safety by SIAA

Joining his Miami Palmetto teammate Jason Marshall Jr., Florida Gators commit Corey Collier Jr. is one of the best safeties in the nation.

Zach Goodall

Preseason SI99: Three Gators Commits Among Nation's Top 2021 Prospects

Three Florida Gators commits can be found in Sports Illustrated's inaugural top 99 recruiting rankings.

Zach Goodall

CB Kamar Wilcoxson Signs With the Florida Gators

Kamar Wilcoxson has graduated and reclassified, and will join the Florida Gators this week.

Zach Goodall

Comparing 2021 Florida Recruits to Former Gators: DE Tyreak Sapp

What Gators of the past do current recruits resemble?

GrahamMarsh_

Positional Versatility is Key for the Florida Gators Defense

Depth could be tested in ways never before seen in college football this year. And the Florida Gators have a plan.

Zach Goodall

Gators' Kyle Trask Ranked No. 2 Senior Bowl Quarterback by Yahoo Sports

Entering his redshirt senior season, Gators quarterback Kyle Trask will have plenty of opportunities to showcase his talents, including the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Demetrius Harvey

A Deep Dive Into the Florida Gators 2020 Football Schedule

With the SEC unveiling the 2020 schedule for the Florida Gators this past Monday, two contributors to the AllGators' site share their thoughts on season's outlook.

Brandon Carroll

by

Donavon Keiser

Gators QB Commit Jalen Kitna on Relationship with Dak Prescott, Dan Mullen

Getting to know Florida Gators 2021 quarterback commit Jalen Kitna, and his ties to Florida football through his father, Jon, and Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall