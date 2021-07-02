Former Gators LB James Houston IV Officially Transfers to Jackson State

Former Florida Gators linebacker James Houston IV has found his destination after transferring from the program to Jackson State University.

Announced via social media earlier today, former Florida Gators linebacker James Houston IV has officially transferred from the university to Jackson State University. Houston will join the program led by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders who is the team's head coach.

The former Florida linebacker would take to Twitter to announce his decision. Houston would officially enter the transfer portal on Jan. 6 of this year.

"Thank you to my lord and savior for this opportunity. Next chapter. This time we got the pen," Houston wrote.

Houston, 6-foot-1, 240 pounds would play for the Florida football program from 2017-20, redshirting during his freshman season. Over the past three years, Houston became a major contributor for the Florida linebacking corps in the middle of the defense. He was known for his aggression and quickness, especially his ability to get in the offensive backfield.

Since 2018, Houston accounted for 100 total tackles (50 solos), 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Since the start of last season, Florida has seen 10 of its players transfer out of the university, including defensive back Quincy Lenton (TBD), running back Iverson Clement (Temple), receiver Jaylin Jackson (TBD), linebacker Jesiah Pierre (Texas Tech), cornerback Chester Kimbrough (Michigan State), kicker Zack Sessa (TBD), cornerback C.J. McWilliams (Purdue), offensive lineman T.J. Moore (Charlotte), CB Jahari Rogers (SMU) and Houston.

The Gators already made plenty of moves over the past two seasons to add to its linebacker room. While Houston was a key contributor, the team shouldn't lose too much of its production from its inside linebacker position.

Currently slated to take on a major role this season is sophomore linebacker Derek Wingo, a highly-rated recruit from just a year ago. Its other inside linebacker, Ventrell Miller, is poised to remain the team's leader in the middle of its defense as he enters his final season with the team.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.