Kimber's Pick-Six Separates Gators From Bulls at Half, 24-13

The Florida Gators are facing off against the USF Bulls in Gainesville today in the first matchup against an unranked opponent of Billy Napier's tenure. Florida holds onto a comfortable lead heading into the halftime break, 24-13.

Following two high-emotion contests resulting in polar opposite outcomes, this is Florida's first exposure to a non-power five team. It's a get-right game for a Gators team with a lot to still figure out early on under Napier.

That was evident early on.

Each offense entered the fold looking to find its footing after sputtering performances to start the season. Namely, Florida looked to use the American Athletic Conference opponent as an opportunity to establish its identity.

Looking to the ground game against the 126th rushing defense in the country this season, Florida did just that.

They racked up 130 yards and two scores on 13 total carries on the half. Montrell Johnson led the uber-effective attack with 71 yards on just two carries, including a 62-yard touchdown run to go up 10-7 early in the second quarter. The passing game complemented what Johnson, Nay'Quan Wright and Trevor Etienne accomplished toting the rock.

However, UF's success on the ground was overshadowed by the production of the Bulls in the same area.

The Gators' defense got off to a sluggish start against the Bulls in the first half, allowing USF to exploit them on the ground all half. USF racked up over 200 yards of rushing and 9.8 yards per carry through the first 30 minutes.

On a well-designed first drive, USF built early momentum. However, as the unit crossed into Florida territory, the Gators' defense swarmed to the football on a screen pass attempt.

Safety Trey Dean and JACK Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. combined for a tackle and forced a fumble by Bulls' wideout Xavier Weaver. Freshman linebacker Shemar James, who started the game in place of the injured Ventrell Miller, recovered the ball to stop the USF opening drive in its tracks.

The turnover didn't slow Jeff Scott's attack. On the ensuing possession, the Bulls continued finding gaping holes in the UF defense to average over nine yards per carry in the first quarter. That number stuck throughout the first half.

The drive was capped off by running back Brian Battie's 10-yard touchdown score to give the Bulls a 7-3 lead.

The success continued on the next drive. Utilizing a 51-yard rush on a fake jet sweep, misdirection pitch to Battie to convert on 4th and one from the Gators' 35, the Bulls penetrated the red zone for Florida for the second time in three drives. Florida rebounded to force a field goal.

Quarterback Gerry Bohanon failed to continue the early success on the second-to-last possession of the first half, throwing a pick-six as he attempted to fit a ball into tight coverage. Reserve cornerback Jalen Kimber jumped the short route and took it back to the house to give Gators a comfortable 24-10 lead.

The Gators will look to pick up the pace in the second half to put the Bulls to rest. to a victory as an important SEC East matchup against Tennessee in the first road game of the season in week four looms.

Florida will receive the ball to start the third quarter.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.