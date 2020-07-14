Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

Florida Gators redshirt senior QB Kyle Trask was named to the Davey O'Brien Award's preseason watch list on Tuesday. The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback.

The Gators have had two Devey O'Brien award winners in its history, including Danny Wuerffel (1995, 1996) and Tim Tebow (2007).

Trask, signed with the Gators out of Manvel (Tx.) earned his first starting reps as a Gators quarterback last season after an injury at the position in week three vs. Kentucky forced him to enter the game.

After starting 10 games for Florida, Trask accomplished plenty, completing 237 out of 354 (66.8%) of his passes for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the year. Trask would eventually lead the team to an 11-2 record and a New Years Six Bowl game victory over Virginia.

His 25 passing touchdowns last season made him one of 27 FBS quarterbacks with at least 25 in 2019. He recorded the highest passer rating (156.09) by a Gator since Tebow's nation-leading 164.2 in 2009.

Trask was eventually named to the SEC All-Conference 3rd, was a two-time Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Nominee (Vanderbilt and Florida State) and was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Trask is expected to enter the 2020 season as the team's unquestioned starter at quarterback, earning the title after his performance last season.

Sixteen semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award will be unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 10. From that list, three finalists will be selected on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The 2020 Davey O'Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN Thursday, Dec. 10, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The 44th Annual Davey O'Brien Awards Dinner is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Fort Worth.