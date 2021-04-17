ESPN Analyst Believes a Team Will Trade up for Gators QB Kyle Trask

The former Gators quarterback could be a trade-up target for a team in this month's NFL Draft, according to one ESPN analyst.

Former Gators quarterback Kyle Trask could become a hot-name target near the end of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, at least according to ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum.

“I say the sixth quarterback goes No. 32 overall, the same place Ozzie Newsome and the Baltimore Ravens traded up to get Lamar Jackson,” Tannenbaum predicted during Friday morning's "Get Up".

“Kyle Trask, University of Florida, will be the sixth and final quarterback taken in the first round, 32nd overall. He had unbelievable production guys. He threw for 68 touchdowns (in two seasons), (over) 4,000 yards this year"

The team that Tannebaum suggested was the Chicago Bears, who would have to move up from its second-round pick, No. 52 to No. 32 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This would make it two quarterbacks the Bears acquired in the offseason with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton as the team's expected starter.

Another ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky also stated that Trask could become a trade-up target for a team moving back in the first round, however for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that Traks could fit very well with.

"Really good player, great ball placement, good accuracy, good pocket movement, all of that stuff," Orlovsky said on Friday. "I love how he kind of hung and waited for his turn at Florida when he got his opportunity, he absolutely excelled…”

The idea that Trask could become the sixth quarterback selected in this month's draft isn't exactly new. Earlier this week, NBC Sports' Peter King mentioned the same in his Monday morning column, Football Morning in America.

Trask would be selected after Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones most likely if he were to be the sixth quarterback selected.

In 2020, the former Florida quarterback put on a show, becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist. He would go on to complete 301 out of 437 (68.9%) of his passes for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the year. Trask led one of the most potent offenses in the country last season.