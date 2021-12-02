Latest Bowl Game Projections Predict Gators to Play UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

The Florida Gators could be facing off against the UCF Knights, according to a bowl-game projection by Brett McMurphy.

The Florida Gators could be facing off against the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl in St. Petersburg Bowl. At least according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy in his latest bowl-game projections ahead of the postseason.

"Bowls love regional matchups, and one of the best this year could be in Tampa. The Gasparilla Bowl is likely to get a dream matchup of Florida vs. UCF," McMurphy said.

"That’s the best thing to happen in this bowl’s brief history since they stopped calling it the magicJack St. Petersburg Bowl."

The Gators finished with a record of 6-6 this season, barely making it into the bowl season after defeating the Florida State Seminoles last week 24-21. Florida will also go into the game with a brand-new coaching staff under head coach Billy Napier following the ousting of Dan Mullen at the position.

For the Knights, they finished third in the AAC with an 8-4 record and a conference record of 5-3.

The Gators have faced off against the Knights just twice in their history, with Florida holding the record at 2-0. The last time the two teams faced off, the Gators won 42-0 in 2006.

Announced earlier this year, the Gators will face off against the Knights during the regular season in 2024, 2030 and 2033. The game will take place in Gainesville in 2024 and 2033, while Florida will make the trek to Orlando in 2030. Florida has never played in Orlando to face off against UCF.

