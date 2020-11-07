In perhaps the most-anticipated SEC matchup of the season, the No. 8 Florida Gators started off incredibly slow against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs through the first half today. Going down 14-0 early, Florida clawed back to tie the ball game, and ultimately took a 38-21 lead late in the second quarter.

Florida will need a victory in today's game in order to gain control within the SEC East, a hotly contested division currently lead by the 4-1 Bulldogs.

With Georgia missing several key players, including defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Warren Brinson, safety Richard LeCounte and wide receiver George Pickens, Florida's opportunity for victory couldn't have been higher.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party was no longer as fans were unable to tailgate throughout downtown, only able to stay confined to their parking spaces. The game, however, went on in a limited-capacity crowd.

Prior to the start of the game, the Gators listed several players who would be deemed unavailable for the game, including:

0 Trey Dean III

17 Kahleil Jackson

21 Ethan Pouncey

29 Isaac Ricks

32 Mordecai McDaniel

35 William Sawyer

47 Austin Perry

55 Hayden Knighton

66 Jaelin Humphries

83 Josh Tse

95 Lucas Alonso

On the flip side, the Gators returned several key players, including cornerback Marco Wilson, safeties Donovan Stiner and Shawn Davis, along with offensive lineman Ethan White. Wilson, Stiner and Davis missed last week's contest against the Missouri Tigers, while White has been unavailable with an injury thus far this season.

Florida placekicker Evan McPherson returned after missing last week's contest as well. Last week, redshirt junior kicker Chris Howard was his replacement, nailing both field goals and all five extra points on the day.

To begin the day, Florida surrendered a long 75-yard touchdown run by Georgia's Zamir White who took the first play from scrimmage into the end zone, not touched by a Florida defender on his way in. Florida opted to defer the opening kickoff to begin the day.



Georgia would go on to score again early in the first quarter with a pass from Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett to wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. With the Gators down 14-0 early, it was ultimately up to the Florida offense and quarterback Kyle Trask to lead the team back.



Getting the football out quickly and efficiently, Trask completed 8 out of 12 of his passes in the first quarter for 112 yards and a 14-yard touchdown to receiver Justin Shorter. The Gators would also score on a two-yard touchdown run by Dameon Pierce.

As the second quarter began, Florida looked to take the lead, but ultimately Trask was picked off by Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes, who returned it for six points, giving the Bulldogs the lead again 21-14. It would be Stokes' second pick-six of the year, and third interception overall.

As the action continued, Florida would find itself in a shootout, tying the game 21-all early in the second quarter. As it has been throughout the season, Trask found tight end Kyle Pitts for a 25-yard touchdown. With his eighth touchdown on the year, Pitts set a Gators football school record for most touchdowns by a tight end in a single season.

Later in the contest, following the Gators receiving the football, Pitts was hit hard by Georgia safety Lewis Cine, who was ejected due to a targeting penalty. Two plays later, Trask found backup right end Kemore Gamble for a 24-yard touchdown, giving Florida its first lead of the day, 28-21.

The Gators would score their final points of the half with a 50-yard field goal by McPherson, extending the lead to 31-21.

With just 11 seconds remaining on the clock at halftime, Trask would throw his fourth touchdown of the day to receiver Trevon Grimes, ultimately extending the Florida lead to 38-21 going into halftime. Four different Florida receivers, including Grimes, Pitts, Gamble and Shorter would end the half with touchdown receptions.

Trask ends the half after completing 20 out of 26 of his passes for 341 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. Trask became the first player in SEC history to throw four touchdown passes in five consecutive games.