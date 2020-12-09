Gators Game Preview: LSU Loss 'Left a Bad Taste In Our Mouth Last Year'

After punching their ticket to the SEC Championship Game last week, Florida must remain focused on LSU before looking towards Alabama.

Joe Burrow drops back in the pocket looking for an open receiver, fires it to the far sideline, it’s intercepted! Brad Stewart will take it in for a Gators touchdown. The Swamp has erupted into hysteria.

The last time these two faced off in Gainesville, Florida got the best of the LSU Tigers by way of a game-sealing interception in a contest that did a lot to shape the program in Dan Mullen’s first season in charge.

“I think it was huge. I think our guys came out that day; we played a really tough, physical game, which it usually is against LSU. Always a battle right down to the end. And our guys, I think that day, found a way to win. I think really came together as a team,” Mullen said.

Following the postponement of this year's matchup due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Gators program in October, the annual matchup of cross-divisional rivals is set to take place this upcoming Saturday.

With no shortage of sparks flying and nail-biting finishes defining this series as of late, this is the year that the trend of competitiveness likely takes a hit as the two squads are competing at different levels.

One season removed from hoisting a national championship as one of the greatest units college football has ever seen running roughshod on any and every opponent that stepped in their way, LSU has endured immense turnover following last season. Losing 13 starters to the NFL—five of which being first-rounders—the LSU squad has been a shell of its former self in 2020.

As a result, Florida has a chance to take control of the game on both sides of the football. Defensive end Zachary Carter believes they can do so in dominant fashion following last year’s 42-28 loss.

“Yeah, that definitely left a bad taste in our mouth last year, and we’re coming out ready to dominate this week,” says Carter.

Coming off a contest in which they were steamrolled over 55-17 by Florida’s opponent next week, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU enters Ben Hill Griffin Stadium battered and bruised.

What makes them that way?

Losing the collection of staters to the draft last season paired with the opt-outs of wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase (before the season) and Terrace Marshall (end of November), the once high-octane offensive attack for the Tigers has significantly regressed.

Averaging just 28.8 points per game, LSU is not equipped to score at the rate of Kyle Trask and the Gators' offense. With inconsistency at the quarterback position—due to Myles Brennan’s injury that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season—the transition from super-team back down to earth has been a harsh reality check for the Tigers.

Despite some early success with TJ Finley at the helm, the Tigers offensive production has once again started to plateau, leading head coach Ed Orgeron to consider starting freshman Max Johnson against the Gators.

With a positive coming in the run game behind Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr., the Gators front seven will be tasked with slowing an LSU team that could elect to slow the game down on the Gators in the utilization of this tandem to aid their young quarterback and keep the ball out of the Florida offenses hands.

A feat easier said than done.

Defensively, the Tigers have been abysmal. With growing pains early on in the year resulting in uncharacteristic losses to the likes of Mississippi State and Missouri—each scoring upwards of 40 points—Florida is presented the opportunity to tune themselves up offensively yet again.

With the Tigers defense headlined by sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley, putting the ball into windows, only receivers can make plays on the ball when number twenty-four will be crucial as Florid has seen first hand his he can change a game.

Accounting for a game-sealing interception in the end zone last season against the Gators, Stingley played a large role in the bad taste left in UF players' mouths following their loss in Baton Rouge.

However, the Trask will be looking to redeem himself from last year’s poor pass selection by utilizing one of his many options through the air.

Looking to start faster and stay consistent throughout the game—ill-affording to experience their early game lulls versus Alabama next week—Florida will get a jump start a week early against an LSU squad that has allowed 33.4 points and 469.1 yards per game this season.

As a result of LSU’s steps back, Florida should look to impress against the Tigers on Saturday night.

With the Gators' offense looking to get back on track and a defense that is continuing to improve each time they step on the field, a collective effort the week before Atlanta proves large for their confidence heading in to play the Crimson Tide.

Although the Bayou Bengals are only a fraction of the team they once were, 2020 continues to bring the unexpected, making it important for Florida to keep their eyes on the prize to ensure they don’t squander playoff opportunity with an upset loss.

“We have to take every game game-by-game. We can’t look past any opponent because we’re playing all SEC teams, so every team is good,” tight end Kyle Pitts said when asked about staying focused on the task at hand.