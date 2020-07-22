Former Gators Receiver Dionte Marks Transfers to Ole Miss

Former Gators wide receiver Dionte Marks will transfer to Ole Miss, the redshirt freshman receiver said on Instagram today.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank the University of Florida for the amazing opportunity to be apart of a fantastic program," Marks said on Instagram. "Also I want to thank everyone who helped me become a better man from the time of me being here. Coach Mullen, Coach Gonzalez, and all the other coaches including the staff. With that said I'll; be transferring to The University Of Ole Miss."

This new commitment comes just a week after he announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, a few days after that, Marks announced his intentions to transfer to UCF before telling the Orlando Sentinal that he jumped the gun.

“I really did, but then I just sat down and thought about it, and I pulled the plug too fast, to be honest,” Marks said via the Orlando Sentinal on his intentions to play at UCF. “And that was like Florida. ... I really didn’t, like, get into the depth chart or anything and realize where I would stand in their program, and that’s what I’m doing right now.”

So now, the receiver is off to join new Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin which will feature a brand-new offense this season to go along with young sophomore QB John Rhys Plumlee.

Marks, 6-foot-2, 178 pounds was not able to get on the gridiron at UF as a freshman and hope to benefit from a new program and coaching staff that might allow him to play sooner than he would have while at Florida.

For the Gators, they'll still have a host of receivers to choose from this upcoming season, including senior receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes among others.