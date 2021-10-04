October 4, 2021
Game Time Set for No. 20 Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers on Oct. 16

The Florida Gators are set to travel to Baton Rogue on Oct. 16 to take on the LSU Tigers,
The No. 20 Florida Gators (3-2, 1-2) will take on the LSU Tigers (3-2, 1-1) in Baton Rouge on Oct. 16, a matchup that has officially been set to take place at noon on either CBS or ESPN.

The Gators will enter the contest potentially even in SEC play after dropping two out of their first three to start this season, facing off against Vanderbilt this week to attempt to even it up.

The last SEC West opponent that Florida defeated was Arkansas in 2020, losing to LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M in 2020 while defeating Ole Miss to go along with the Razorbacks in a modified, SEC-only schedule.

Last season, the Gators lost to the Tigers in Gainesville, 37-34, a game that came down to a last-second field goal made by the Tigers. The last time the Gators played LSU in Baton Rouge was in 2019, with Florida losing 42-28.

The series is currently tied at 17-17 in Baton Rouge, with Florida holding the advantage all-time at 33-31-3. 

The Gators will want to set itself up in a strong position against LSU, heading into a bye week prior to its matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville (Fla). The team hasn't been inspiring this season, at least not at all times offensively, and will need to have a good showing on the road in Death Valley.

While a noon kickoff doesn't give much in the way of excitement, it might be just what the team needs in order to get right and understand what it will take to finish this year out strong. 

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Football

