Gators, SEC Must Lead, Make Most of Difficult Situation Amid Coronavirus

Today, Florida and all SEC schools will officially open their fall camp. Athletes will return to campus and practices will ensue in anticipation of the upcoming season. The dark cloud cast over collegiate sports still looms large, but the Gators must press on, taking advantage of the opportunity set out in front of them.

The start of fall camps is the culmination of long, hotly-debated discussions of the safety for athletes at the collegiate level. Those discussions continue to press on and will do so for the foreseeable future, regardless of how many weeks the season ultimately goes on for.

While the SEC is pressing on, many FBS schools have already canceled or postponed their fall football season. In fact, 53 out of the 130 FBS teams in the nation have opted out, choosing to not press on due to concerns over the risks athletes at their universities will be taking.

Of those 53 teams, 26 come from the Power 5 conferences, including the Big Ten and the Pac-12. Meanwhile, the SEC, Big 12 and ACC will continue forward. Following the postponement announced by the Big Ten and Pac-12, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement that did not provide complete certainty of playing or postponement, but, for now, they'll move forward with the information they have.

"I look forward to learning more about the factors that led to the Big Ten and Pact-12 leadership to take these actions today," Sankey said.

"I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes. We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day."

While the SEC isn't alone in this endeavor, in fact, more than half of the Power 5 schools and other Group 5 conferences are pressing on, the Gators and the SEC individually have an opportunity in front of them that they cannot miss out on. This has very little to do with the actual game of football, too. It is about the practice of creating a safe environment for students and athletes alike.

Quite frankly, the conferences that will be continuing their fall season are guinea pigs. Athletes, students, coaches and faculty included. Florida, which boasts one of the nation's leading medical facilities, UF Health, must set an example. There will be mistakes, but the mistakes must be addressed quickly and allow for other universities to follow suit.

Sure, the pressure is certainly on, but for now, that's exactly what the SEC and the other conferences that have yet to delay or cancel their seasons have asked for. Whether directly or otherwise.

Players of opposing conferences will be watching, too. Yesterday, Ohio State University quarterback Justin Fields started an online petition emploring the Big Ten, specifically commissioner Kevin Warren and Big Ten presidents to reverse course and continue the season as safely as possible but continue.

"We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion," Fields wrote.

While certainly, arguments can be made over the efficacy of an online petition, the idea is that plenty of eyes will be on the conferences that do play. If on Sept. 26 - the date at which the SEC is set to begin games, the players hit the gridiron and the infection rate is under control, running smoothly, there will surely be questions from Fields and his peers towards the Big 12.

That's not to say, however, that the Big 12 or any conference that has opted to postpone their seasons are wrong, rather, a question could arise as to whether or not the preparedness was adequate or if the rash decisions were necessary. For now, there is just cause. Players are subjected to potential heart conditions if exposed to the virus that can and do end careers.

So while fall camps will begin, and the Gators will have questions regarding their football roster, such as how much playing time quarterback Emory Jones will have this season, or who will be the starting offensive guard between two unknown commodities, the real questions won't be answered tomorrow - or even next week.

As seen in the NFL, the infection spread can be mitigated, at least in a controlled environment without many outside factors to interfere. However, there is not such study on a bubble-less environment with students, faculty and others without much of a horse in the race that is collegiate sports.

Will it work? Time will tell, but the SEC, Gators and all of the remaining FBS schools pressing on will be leading.