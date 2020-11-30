Gators' Special Teams Unit Showing Up in the Nick of Time

For the No. 6 Florida Gators, playing a complete game is more than just about the offense and defense coming together as one, playing up to the "Gator Standard." The special teams unit is equally as important, and the program would see glimpses of just how important on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.

On special teams, Florida was able to find a rhythm, returning a 40-yard punt for a 50-yard touchdown with receiver Kadarius Toney to put the Gators ahead 17-10 going into halftime was the true turning point for Florida on Saturday, especially as the offense was stagnant for much of the first half.

"Overall I thought it was a really good special teams day and we talk about all three phases being equal," Gators head coach Dan Mullen said following the game on Saturday.

"Everyone on the team's got to understand how important each one of those things is worth. A lot of times young players or guys that come into the program are, 'Hey, what about my reps on offense, what about my reps on defense?' Worry about your reps and executing on special teams because those can be game-changing plays and you saw that with game-changing plays today."

The team's punt return for a touchdown wasn't the only major special teams play of the day, either. On the team's first possession of the contest, Mullen rolled the dice, opting to go for a fake punt on the Gators' own 25-yard line, a risky endeavor that could have resulted in a less than favorable situation for Florida early in the game.

On fourth-and-two, running back Malik Davis would take the direct snap 15 yards to the Florida 40-yard-line, giving the team a new set of downs, and momentum on offense as the first quarter continued. Just two plays later, Gators quarterback Kyle Trask found a wide-open tight end Kyle Pitts who would take the ball 56-yard for the team's first score of the day.

"I mean one of the things we talked with those guys: 'Be ready for that moment and execute.' So you practice the fake punts, you practice them, you practice them," said Mullen. "You get into a situation where we want to call it and then you've got to execute. I thought our guys came out, executed that very well."

The team's coverage units helped the Gators on the day as well. Florida punter Jacob Finn was able to pin Kentucky back within its own 10-yard line twice on Saturday, his only two punts of the day. While the Wildcats were able to score a field goal, driving 87 yards on 14 plays, in the process on one of the punts, the second punt led to a Kentucky punt of their own.

Winning the field position battle has been an issue with Florida at times this season. Against Arkansas, the team was unable to take care of business in kickoff coverage, allowing the Razorbacks to have multiple big returns on the day. On Saturday, however, Florida saw its special teams unit truly come to life.

"I thought our kickoff coverage, kicking them deep, our kicking game was really good all day. There was one knock: We missed the field goal. We get used to Evan being automatic but he missed a field goal today."

Mullen's right. Gators kicker Evan McPherson, who has missed just six field goals in his collegiate career, wasn't true on one of his attempts on Saturday. He would miss a 45-yard field goal on the team's first drive in the fourth quarter.

While it wasn't perfect, the Gators saw perhaps its best special teams performance of the season, something that very well could be the difference for a win and a loss down the line.