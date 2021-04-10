2021 NFL Draft: Team Fits for Florida Gators Tackle Stone Forsythe

The Florida Gators will have plenty of representation at this year's draft, but where would Stone Forsythe fit in his journey to the NFL?

Everyone already knows about Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney and Kyle Trask as the Florida Gators' leaders heading into this month's draft. However, there are plenty of other draft prospects that could hear their name called sooner rather than later, and one of those is former Florida left tackle Stone Forsythe.

Entering the year, Forsythe wasn't exactly highly touted. While he did play well in the previous season, it was an overall unspectacular year for the offensive line as a whole. This year, however, he raised the bar by a significant margin, becoming one of the best pass blockers in the SEC.

Florida's offense was arguably the best passing offense in the SEC at times throughout last season, often competing with Alabama for that title. The impressive showings that Trask had during the year as the team's starting quarterback were abundant. On the year, Trask completed 301 out of 437 of his passes for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Out of those dropbacks, Trask was sacked just 20 times on the year, an impressive feat considering the movement along the offensive line last season that included a rebuilding of the interior. On the outside, Forsythe was formidable, allowing just two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Forsythe has been given a third-round grade by some analysts and even a second-round grade by others. But, where does the 6-foot-8, 307-pound left tackle fit in the NFL?

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are probably one of the teams most in need of offensive line help this season. It is currently undergoing a full revamp, which saw long-time starters right tackle Trent Brown, center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson no longer with the team heading into this year's draft.

With swing tackle Brandon Parker slated to man the position as of right now, the Raiders will need to look for right tackle prospects that fit their scheme. While Forsythe was the team's primary left tackle, he did see time on the right side, coming in for Jean Delance with Richard Gouraige, the team's expected 2021 left tackle, coming in for Forsythe.

Forsythe would offer Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable another project to work with. He has done well with the development of former first-round tackle Kolton Miller, who has improved on a week-to-week basis. With a full rebuild in store for the Las Vegas offensive line, loading up at the position

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are an intriguing option for Forsythe to land. The team does not currently need any starters along its offensive line, however that could be changing soon enough. Left tackle Cam Robinson is currently on a one-year franchise tag deal and the jury is still out on former Gators tackle Jawaan Taylor.

While Jacksonville won't likely select an offensive lineman too early in the draft, don't be surprised if it targets one in the latter portions, or in the mid-round-range where Forsythe will likely be slotted by the large majority of teams.

With a new quarterback in former Clemson Tiger Trevor Lawrence coming into town, the team will need to upgrade its offensive line to continue having a sustainable offense surrounding him.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have seemingly been in need of offensive line help since the beginning of time. This time is no different. With Trey Pipkins as the team's expected starter heading into this year, the team will need at least some competition to go along with it. Pipkins himself has only started eight games in his career, including five last season.

"Yeah, there certainly [is] a hole there right now," new coach Brandon Staley said of the left tackle position on Thursday, via NFL.com.

"We feel like we have some tackle prospects on the roster that can certainly play there. But it's gonna be certainly a position that we need to address you know, before July. As you know, there's a lot different ways to address it within the draft, free agency, trade. So there's a lot of different ways that you can do that.

"Definitely that's gonna be a piece that we need to fill before July and we're excited to do it. But we really like the way we've started in free agency with the interior of our line."

The Chargers will be looking for an offensive tackle to help protect its franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. It would not come as a surprise if they double dipped, either, allowing for an opportunity that Forsythe is selected.