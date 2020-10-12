Three Changes the Florida Gators Should Make Defensively

After an abysmal loss to the Texas A & M Aggies on Saturday, it was obvious that Florida needed to make changes on the defensive side of the ball. Florida gave up a whopping 41 points to an A & M team who struggled to score against Alabama (24 points) and Vanderbilt (17 points).

Yes, you read that right, 17 points on 0-3 Vanderbilt.

Other than Marco Wilson taking in a role outside, changes didn't come after two poor defensive outings to start the season and A & M took advantage by lighting the Gators defense up like a Christmas tree. Mond finished the day with 338 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-35 passing. A hefty percentage of those completions were on whoever Wilson was matched up with, but we'll get into more of that later.

“We’re going to reevaluate a lot of things defensively, where we’re at right now," head coach Dan Mullen said following the game. "We’re going to evaluate some things with our personnel, where we’re at. Our ability to make plays, make sure we have all the right guys at the right position to put us in position to be able to make the plays we need to get off the field."

It is obvious that changes need to occur as the Gators have allowed over 100 points in the first three games of the 2020 season, which is a stat that is skewed with the ten-game SEC schedule but is still very concerning.

With that, here are three changes Florida should consider with their defensive personnel in an attempt to improve moving forward. To preface this, each change is suggested at the second and third levels of the defense considering the lack of experience on the defensive line while defensive tackle Kyree Campbell is out of action.

You named Jaydon Hill a starter. Play him!

Sophomore Jaydon Hill has, for the most part, played outstanding since 2020 began coming in as one of the best outside cover cornerbacks in the nation after the first two games. Florida appeared to recognize that by naming him a starter on the week three depth chart last week.

Yet, Hill only saw the field on nine defensive snaps against the Aggies, per PFF. Nine.

All while Marco Wilson took snaps primarily at outside cornerback for the first time this season, where he was picked on all afternoon. In particular, Wilson was getting beaten up by Caleb Chapman, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound receiver who only had six career receptions coming into the Florida game last Saturday. Chapman finished the day with 151 yards on nine receptions, including two bombs that came against Wilson for 48 and 51 yards, respectively.

As Wilson was struggling against the big-bodied Chapman, Hill and Chester Kimbrough watched from the sidelines, eagerly waiting for their chance to make an impact on the game. Florida was getting dragged in the passing game and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham failed to make adjustments.

Hill has shown so far in 2020 that he is willing to be aggressive in press-man coverage, getting handsy when the ball comes his way to avoid any completions.

Even though Wilson is more experienced, it is time to look in another direction if his poor play continues on, which is a common theme when speaking of Florida's issues across the board. He certainly should focus on one position and perhaps that should be STAR considering Hill and Kaiir Elam's success outside, but even in the nickel, Wilson shouldn't feel too comfortable as a starter right now as Brad Stewart Jr. has returned to action. Freshman Tre'Vez Johnson could be in line for some more action as well.

Replace Donovan Stiner with Trey Dean III at strong safety

Sticking with the secondary, it is apparent that Florida remains to have an issue at the safety position. Shawn Davis has a very high ceiling at free safety, but strong safety has remained a problem for the Gators for years now.

Donovan Stiner has stepped into that role again this season, but remains suspect in coverage as an average athlete who is often late to pick up on deep routes. The Houston native tends to get caught staring into the backfield, which is one of the reasons teams will continue to look vertical versus the Gators.

Trey Dean III has recently moved back to safety this offseason and is a heat-seeking missile in run support, despite only playing a very limited amount of snaps.

Stiner is fairly good in run support but Dean could easily replicate his production in that aspect and potentially be less of a liability in coverage.

Dean has coverage experience in space from his time at cornerback and could adjust quickly as he played safety in high school. Playing in the box is also something that Dean has done in the past when he was at STAR, which makes him a candidate to play the strong safety position over Stiner in Cover 3 and 1 looks.

Play the young linebackers

Other than Ventrell Miller in the middle linebacker spot, who has been good for the most part, Florida's linebacking corps has been inconsistent and the depth that has taken the field has yet to consistently make an impact. Amari Burney has taken on the staring role next to Miller and struggled, with James Houston IV taking snaps as well but not offering much outside of occasional pass rush help.

Both Derek Wingo and Ty'Ron Hopper should see playing time when they are available - Wingo was inactive for the Texas A & M game - as both were recruited to be difference makers in a room that is filled with uncertainty.

Hopper could help the Gators in coverage in particular, as he is rangy and can move all around the field from sideline to sideline with defensive back experience. Considering Florida's third-down defense cannot get any worse, especially in coverage, it would be worthwhile to play Hopper in an attempt to better cover the second level and middle of the field.

Wingo did a lot of edge-rushing at St. Thomas Aquinas, which Florida could use as the pass rush has been maddeningly inconsistent.

Final thoughts

A common theme among each of these personnel changes is that veterans appear to have a very long leash under Mullen, one that should be much shorter when considering the talent sitting behind the starters at certain positions.

Veterans like Stiner and Wilson have no excuse to be making mistakes in key moments of big games, as they have both taken snaps for the Gators for years now. If the poor play continues, it may be time for Florida to ride with their young guns and deal with the growing pains, especially in a year that does not count against eligibility.