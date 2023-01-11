What Does New OL Micah Mazzccua Bring to the Florida Gators?

A new face of the frontlines in Gainesville has arrived.

For the second offseason in a row, the Gators have landed one of the best guards on the market to bolster their offensive line heading into the ensuing campaign.

A year ago, when Billy Napier and Co. traveled from Louisiana-Lafayette to Florida, he brought, as Colorado head coach Deion Sanders infamously said, his "Louis bag" with him to plug glaring spots of need. Elite right guard O'Cyrus Torrence was the most notable addition to travel from Bayou to Gainesville as he followed his former coaching staff with the opportunity to prove himself at the SEC level after three top-tier seasons at UL.

The plan Napier, Rob Sale, Darnell Stapleton and others set out for him paid dividends for all parties involved.

His services willed the Gators to boast one of the most consistent rushing attacks in the nation, ranking No. 24 in rushing offense (200.2 yards per game), and established their identity as a run-first unit.

Meanwhile, Torrence continued to dominate despite the uptick in talent he was playing against. He made the most of the added exposure and showcased strength as an all-around player, allowing zero sacks in pass protection with zero penalties called against him all season.

He now heads into the 2023 NFL Draft, widely considered a first-round selection.

Former Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence (54) lines up pre-snap against USF during the 2022 season. Alex Shepherd

However, his departure (along with three other starters leaving) created concerns along the frontlines, given the young, inexperienced and overall thin offensive line group the program sports at this point.

As a result, Florida applied the same approach it reaped the benefits of last offseason, using the blueprint of Torrence as a selling point.

The Gators targeted elite guard prospect Micah Mazzccua, a Baylor transfer with an impressive resume throughout his 20 appearances with the Bears. That includes allowing just one sack and 11 pressures in pass protection — numbers that sit just behind Torrence's zero sacks and eight pressures — to be rated as one of the top guards overall in college football by Pro Football Focus in 2022.

The Philadelphia native also posted the 15th-best run-blocking grade among qualifiers at the position (min. 20% of maximum snaps played by a guard in the FBS) per PFF, showcasing a similarly well-rounded skillset to Torrence that made him so successful at UF.

After an eventful two weeks of his recruiting process — which came down to Auburn, Nebraska and Florida — the trench monster pledged himself to the Gators on Tuesday night and signed on Wednesday.

The impact of his decision spans beyond just another transfer portal addition to Florida this offseason. He's the bonafide X-Factor for the new-look offensive line in 2023 and beyond. He'll highlight the restructured offensive trenches.

And, while it can be difficult to replace an All-American, the experience Mazzccua brings to the table, paired with his elite production as a run blocker and pass protector in two seasons with Baylor (one as a full-time starter), equips him to fill the role Torrence assumed in orange and blue in 2022.

He has big shoes to fill, but the expectations of his services are glowing.

Members of the Florida staff felt that he was the only available candidate to fill the void left behind by Torrence this offseason. Their ability to close on a player of his caliber provides not only a monumental recruiting win to plug the gap, but a multi-year anchor at either guard position as well.

He's the guy on the offensive line now.

Former Baylor OL and new Florida transfer Micah Mazzccua (65) celebrates with his teammate, RB Richard Reese (29), following a rushing touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the 2022 season. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The pull isn't a one-player fix to a larger problem that looms in Gainesville, given that several positions remain unaccounted for. Still, Mazzccua's commitment to Florida should not go undervalued. He'll arguably step into the mix next season as the best player on the field for the Gators — outside of Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne — the same way Torrence did in 2022.

When he arrives on campus, the 6-foot-5, 331-pounder will immediately slide into one of the vacant starting guard spots — the other going to Richie Leonard IV. Carrying multiple years of experience at left guard, the former Bear will likely align next to the expected starter at left tackle, Austin Barber.

The duo will immediately present a strength up front for the Gators to exploit on the ground and through the air.

Mazzccua's three years of remaining eligibility suggest that he could be in the mix as Florida attempts to ascend the ranks of college football over the next several seasons.

Presenting a rare mixture of size, power, burst, heavy hands and mean streak, he is a game-changing entity for UF as it attempts to build through the trenches to combat the likes of Georgia and Alabama in the SEC in the future. While that's still a distant goal, as the current state of the roster doesn't suggest contention anytime soon, landing Mazzccua puts Florida one step closer to achieving it.

He'll have a chance to prove that while serving in a solidified starting guard role for the Gators starting in 2023. He's not a consensus All-American, but he's a near-perfect fit to fill the void left by one.

