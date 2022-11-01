Skip to main content

Former Gators Edge Rusher Brenton Cox Jr. Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Hours after his dismissal from the Florida program, Brenton Cox Jr. announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft pool.

Photo: Brenton Cox Jr.; Credit: Zach Goodall 

Just hours after Gators head coach Billy Napier confirmed Brenton Cox Jr.'s dismissal from the Florida football program, the former Gators edge rusher announced his next step by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday evening.

Related: Brenton Cox's Dismissal 'Sends a Strong Message' to Gators Locker Room

As speculation swirls regarding the reason(s) behind Cox's unexpected departure — a matter that Napier said he will keep in-house during his Monday media availability — Cox shed some light from his point of view regarding the decision.

"I find it hard to express my disappointment in being dismissed from the team," he said in his Twitter post. "It is truly a shock. I have always had a competitive spirit. I think sometimes that gets misconstrued."

Cox has started in 29 games for the Gators during his three seasons since transferring into the program from Georgia early in the 2019 season. After sitting out under the previous interconference transfer rules, Cox got his first start at Florida in week one of 2020 and hadn't skipped a beat until his discharge.

The Decatur, Ga., native compiled 100 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, 28.5 tackles for loss, five defended passes, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his career at Florida. He also earned graduate status in August 2022. Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Lloyd Summerall III are slated to pick up the hole Cox leaves at starting JACK in the Florida defense. 

