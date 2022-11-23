Skip to main content

Former Gators RB Fred Taylor a PFHOF Semifinalist for the Fourth Time

For the fourth time, former Florida Gators running back Fred Taylor has been named a Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist. Will he finally break through as a finalist in the class of 2023?

For the fourth time in as many years, former Florida Gators running back Fred Taylor has been named a semifinalist to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Taylor, who spent the majority of his career an hour and a half north of Gainesville with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is among the 28 semifinalists named for the class of 2023. 

One of the most productive backs in Gators history, Taylor produced 3,075 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground in four seasons at Florida from 1994-97.

A first-round selection out of UF in 1998, Taylor played with the Jaguars for 11 seasons before joining the New England Patrios for the final two years of his career. He finished his career with 11,695 rushing yards, good for 17th most in NFL history. 

Every eligible player ahead of Taylor on the all-time rushing yards list has been enshrined in the Hall of Fame, as well as numerous backs behind Taylor on the list.

Should Taylor earn the nod into the Hall of Fame, he'd be the second former Jaguar to earn the honor both ever and in as many years. The franchise's first-ever draft pick, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, was inducted as a member of the class of 2022 last year.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee will trim the list to 15 modern-era player finalists in January before the class of 2023 is revealed prior to Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023.

