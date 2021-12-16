Florida Gators Hire Keary Colbert as WRs Coach

Billy Napier's on-field assistant coaching staff with the Florida Gators is now up to five members.

In the midst of the madness that was the first day of the 2022 early signing period, the Florida Gators announced the latest addition to new head coach Billy Napier's staff of assistants: Keary Colbert will join the program as UF's wide receivers coach, the program shared on Wednesday.

Colbert, 39, is a former NFL wide receiver for six seasons, spending time with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs from 2004-2011. He finished his pro career with 130 receptions for 1,629 yards and eight touchdowns.

Colbert crossed paths with Napier as an offensive analyst at Alabama from 2014-15, while Napier was the Crimson Tide's wide receivers coach from 2013-16. Colbert made the move out west to take the same position at Southern California in 2016 and remained on staff through the 2021 season, earning a promotion to tight ends coach for the 2018 season before moving to wide receivers coach from 2019 through this year.

During his time at Southern California, Colbert is credited with helping secure top recruits such as athlete Makai Lemon, wide receivers Drake London, Kyron Ware-Hudson and Kyle Ford, tight end Jude Wolfe, and others. London, a projected first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and current Indianapolis Colts rising star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. developed under Colbert during their time with the Trojans.

Before making his way to Alabama, Colbert spent the 2013 season as the wide receivers coach at Georgia State, where he coached current Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson to career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns, and his 1,177 yards and eight touchdowns that year remain single-season school records to this day.

Napier heavily praised Colbert, as well as cornerbacks/assistant head coach (defense) Corey Raymond, during his early signing day press conference when asked about the two on-field assistants, as neither has coached under Napier during his head coaching career.

"Certainly, these guys are some of the best in the entire country," Napier said. "Not only the character, the integrity, but the pedigree, the proven track record from a recruiting standpoint, but more importantly a development standpoint.

"I think they're great teachers. They're going to fit our culture. They're going to fit our vision for what we want this organization to be about, and most important part of this is how they can impact the player as a person, how they prioritize education, and certainly how they teach football."

Colbert joins Raymond, Patrick Toney (co-defensive coordinator/safeties), Jabbar Juluke (running backs/assistant head coach -offense), and Darnell Stapleton (offensive line) as on-field members of Napier's first Florida coaching staff.

