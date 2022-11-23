Skip to main content

Gators Injury Report: Pearsall Questionable, Five WRs Out vs. FSU

Florida will be without at least five pass-catchers against Florida State.

Photo: Ricky Pearsall; Credit: Alex Shepherd 

The Florida Gators will be without five pass-catchers and potentially two more in their regular-season finale against the Florida State Seminoles on Friday night.

You can find Florida's Week 13 injury report below.

  • WR Ricky Pearsall (upper body) - questionable
  • WR Justin Shorter (lower body) - out 
  • WR Marcus Burke (upper body) - out
  • WR Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman (upper body) - out 
  • WR Xzavier Henderson (lower body) - out
  • WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars (upper body) - out
  • TE Keon Zipperer (lower body) - questionable
  • CB Devin Moore (upper body) - out
  • LS Marco Ortiz (upper body) - out 

Henderson and Fraziars already missed Florida's bout with Vanderbilt and are joined by Pearsall, Shorter, Burke and Chiaokhiao-Bowman on this week's injury report as UF's currently injured wide receivers.

Pearsall, Burke and Chaiokhiao-Bowman suffered injuries on Saturday against the Commodores, while Shorter made his return to action in Week 12 after a two-week absence only to now re-emerge on the injury report. 

Additionally, UF has been without its most productive tight end in Zipperer since Week 10. He is considered questionable for the second week in a row and did not play at Vanderbilt despite traveling with the team to Nashville.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If all of these players are to be unavailable on Friday, the Gators will be without pass-catchers that have combined for 117 receptions, 1,777 yards and nine touchdowns this season against the Noles. 

Head coach Billy Napier suggested on Wednesday that Florida "anticipate[s] Ricky being ready to go" for Saturday's game. Pearsall is joined by redshirt freshman Daejon Reynolds and true freshman Caleb Douglas as UF's listed starters at wide receiver this week.

In good news, true freshman kicker and kickoff specialist Trey Smack was removed from the report after nursing a lower-body injury that ruled him out of Florida's last two games. 

Moore, who has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since the Missouri game in Week 6, previously announced that he underwent surgery for his wound. Napier said in Week 10 that he's "hopeful" Moore will be able to return for the offseason program and spring practice.

Ortiz, who has been out since suffering his injury in Week 1, entered the transfer portal in Week 9, leading redshirt freshman Rocco Underwood to firmly grasp the role of starting long snapper.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here

Fred taylor
Football

Former Gators RB Fred Taylor a PFHOF Semifinalist for the Fourth Time

By Zach Goodall
Amari Burney
Football

Matchups That Will Make or Break the Gators Against the Seminoles

By Chris Thornton
Daejon Reynolds
Football

Daejon Reynolds Reflects on Career Day in Relief of Banged-Up Gators WRs

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier
Football

Billy Napier: Loss to Vanderbilt Offered Florida a ‘Reality Check’

By Zach Goodall
Lon Kruger
Basketball

Former Gators HC Lon Kruger Inducted into College Basketball Hall of Fame

By Brandon Carroll
Daejon Reynolds
Football

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Gators' Loss to Vanderbilt

By Brandon Carroll
Marcus Stokes
Recruiting

Florida Withdraws QB Commit Marcus Stokes' Scholarship Offer

By Brandon Carroll
Ventrell Miller
Football

Gators LB Ventrell Miller to Miss Half vs. FSU After 'Heartbreaking' Ejection

By Zach Goodall