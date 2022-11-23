Gators Injury Report: Pearsall Questionable, Five WRs Out vs. FSU

Photo: Ricky Pearsall; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators will be without five pass-catchers and potentially two more in their regular-season finale against the Florida State Seminoles on Friday night.

You can find Florida's Week 13 injury report below.

WR Ricky Pearsall (upper body) - questionable

(upper body) - questionable WR Justin Shorter (lower body) - out

(lower body) - out WR Marcus Burke (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out WR Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out WR Xzavier Henderson (lower body) - out

(lower body) - out WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out TE Keon Zipperer (lower body) - questionable

(lower body) - questionable CB Devin Moore (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out LS Marco Ortiz (upper body) - out

Henderson and Fraziars already missed Florida's bout with Vanderbilt and are joined by Pearsall, Shorter, Burke and Chiaokhiao-Bowman on this week's injury report as UF's currently injured wide receivers.

Pearsall, Burke and Chaiokhiao-Bowman suffered injuries on Saturday against the Commodores, while Shorter made his return to action in Week 12 after a two-week absence only to now re-emerge on the injury report.

Additionally, UF has been without its most productive tight end in Zipperer since Week 10. He is considered questionable for the second week in a row and did not play at Vanderbilt despite traveling with the team to Nashville.

If all of these players are to be unavailable on Friday, the Gators will be without pass-catchers that have combined for 117 receptions, 1,777 yards and nine touchdowns this season against the Noles.

Head coach Billy Napier suggested on Wednesday that Florida "anticipate[s] Ricky being ready to go" for Saturday's game. Pearsall is joined by redshirt freshman Daejon Reynolds and true freshman Caleb Douglas as UF's listed starters at wide receiver this week.

In good news, true freshman kicker and kickoff specialist Trey Smack was removed from the report after nursing a lower-body injury that ruled him out of Florida's last two games.

Moore, who has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since the Missouri game in Week 6, previously announced that he underwent surgery for his wound. Napier said in Week 10 that he's "hopeful" Moore will be able to return for the offseason program and spring practice.

Ortiz, who has been out since suffering his injury in Week 1, entered the transfer portal in Week 9, leading redshirt freshman Rocco Underwood to firmly grasp the role of starting long snapper.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.