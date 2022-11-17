Gators Injury Report: Justin Shorter Up, Xzavier Henderson Down vs. Vanderbilt

Photo: Xzavier Henderson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Two starters were removed and one was added to the Gators' midweek injury report as Florida prepares to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

You can find Florida's Week 12 injury report below.

WR Xzavier Henderson (lower body) - out

(lower body) - out WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out TE Keon Zipperer (lower body) - questionable

(lower body) - questionable CB Devin Moore (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out K Trey Smack (lower body) - out

(lower body) - out LS Marco Ortiz (upper body) - out

Redshirt junior wide receiver Justin Shorter, who remains Florida's leader in receiving yards this season (471) despite missing the last two weeks, was removed from the injury report and is expected to return to action against the Commodores.

While Shorter's return is good news for Florida's wide receiver room, the team will be without its leader in reception in Henderson against Vanderbilt. Week 12 marks Henderson's debut on the weekly injury report as he is nursing a lower-body injury.

Despite being categorized as questionable with an undisclosed upper-body injury last week, starting left guard Ethan White took the field against the Gamecocks and has also been removed from this week's report.

Smack emerged on the report last week as well with an unspecified lower-body injury after UF's matchup with Texas A&M, which was the true freshman and kickoff specialist's fifth career appearance. In addition to field goal duties, redshirt freshman Adam Mihalek will continue to kickoff in place of Smack.

Zipperer, Florida's most productive tight end this season, has been sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury in Week 9. It will be worth monitoring his participating in pre-game warmups on Saturday.

Freshman tight end Arlis Boardingham (upper-body) was removed from the report after a multi-week injury.

Another freshman tight end, Nick Elksnis, injured his shoulder against Eastern Washington in Week 5 and hasn't played since. He was removed from the injury report on Wednesday after announcing on Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal upon the conclusion of the 2022 regular season.

Moore, who has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since the Missouri game in Week 6, previously announced that he underwent surgery for his wound. Napier said in Week 10 that he's "hopeful" Moore will be able to return for the offseason program and spring practice.

Ortiz, who has been out since suffering his injury in Week 1, entered the transfer portal in Week 9, leading redshirt freshman Rocco Underwood to firmly grasp the role of starting long snapper.

