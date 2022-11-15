Gators TE Nick Elksnis To Enter Transfer Portal

Photo: Nick Elksnis; Credit: Zach Goodall

Florida Gators second-year tight end Nick Elksnis announced on Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal on December 5, following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Elksnis, a redshirt freshman from Jacksonville, Fla., signed with the Gators in the class of 2021 after flipping his original commitment from Penn State. He appeared in four games as a true freshman before redshirting the year.

While Elksnis was in a position to potentially move up the depth chart earlier this year while Florida struggled with depth issues at tight end, he suffered a broken scapula during spring camp and was sidelined until the beginning of fall practices.

The emergence of Keon Zipperer and former defensive end Dante Zanders limited Elksnis' opportunities at that point, although he saw his snap count slightly but consistently increase across the first five games of the season.

He appeared in four and tallied 10 offensive snaps against Eastern Washington, a career-high. That matchup marked Elksnis' last with Florida, though, as he suffered an upper-body injury against the Eagles and was observed with a sling on his right arm after the game. He's been listed as out on UF's depth chart since.

Elksnis is the sixth player to announce that they will not be with the Gators beyond the 2022 season.

Wide receiver Trent Whittemore, offensive lineman Josh Braun, defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson and long snapper Marco Ortiz have shared their intentions to transfer amid the campaign, while edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. was dismissed from the team in Week 10.

