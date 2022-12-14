Gators QB Jack Miller ‘Locked in More Than Ever’ Ahead of First Career Start

Photo: Jack Miller III; Credit: Alex Shepherd

In a matter of days, Jack Miller III's college career path took a drastic turn.

A year ago, the consensus No. 13 passer in the 2020 recruiting class sought greener pastures in the transfer portal. At that point, two seasons at Ohio State netted Miller just 14 passing attempts, and a two-game suspension in 2021 had pushed him down to No. 3 on the Buckeyes' quarterback depth chart.

Upon transfer to Florida, he was projected to regain a backup role behind Anthony Richardson without other experienced arms available. A preseason injury prevented that reality, and former UF redshirt freshman Jalen Kitna seized the No. 2 gig before his December dismissal following his November 30 arrest on felony charges.

Now, with Richardson off to the pros and Kitna removed from the team, Miller — considered "perfectly healthy" by head coach Billy Napier — is slated to make his first career start in a bowl game for the Gators.

He'll lead the charge against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday and isn't taking the opportunity lightly.

“I've seen Jack locked in more than ever. He’s stepped up to the plate more than I expected him to," running back Montrell Johnson said of Miller on Monday. "He’s making great throws at practice and he’s getting better and better every day.”

The injury, a thumb avulsion fracture in his throwing hand, required surgery and ultimately prevented Miller from ever taking the field during the regular season. His only experience throwing in a Gators uniform comes from Florida's April spring game, in which he completed 13-of-23 passes for 121 yards and an interception.

Napier propped Miller up on Thursday, though, for his work behind the scenes while recovering from the operation. Miller received No. 2 reps throughout the spring and early fall, remained engaged in team and positional meetings, traveled with the Gators throughout the season and has "been through the prep for a game," Napier ensured.

Cornerback Jaydon Hill, a player who has been setback by long-term injuries of his own — an ACL tear in high school and another in the opposite leg before UF's 2021 season — shared his appreciation for how Miller has handled his quick ascension.

"Jack is out there playing with confidence, and that’s something, I like seeing that," Hill stated on Monday. "He's been a little distant this season because he’s been battling an injury, but just seeing him back out there, completing balls and happy, it makes me happy because I know how it is, going through injuries and stuff like that.”

Left tackle Richard Gouraige, set to make his final start for Florida in the bowl before entering the NFL Draft, has been similarly encouraged by the quarterback's determination since inheriting the starting job. He recalled Miller's early-morning film and analytics sessions with Napier beginning before Gouraige arrived at the team facility.

"[Miller is] always trying to improve his game the best way he can," Gouraige said. "I know this is going to be a big challenge for him. First start, but I know that as an offensive line we are going to do our job and create less havoc for him and all that and just let him go out and do his thing.”

Showcasing his improvement on Saturday could go a long way for Miller as Napier's first season in Gainesville comes to an end.

The aforementioned departures at quarterback have clouded Florida's future at the position entering the offseason. With class of 2023 commit Jaden Rashada in mind, the room is projected to house three passers next year in the incoming freshman, Miller and rising redshirt freshman Max Brown.

"We’d like to have four. I think in today’s era with all the attrition at quarterback within the portal sometimes you even get up to five," Napier acknowledged regarding quarterback roster management on Thursday. "I think that’ll be the objective there. Somewhere in that range.”

With four as the goal, Florida is expected to pursue an experienced transfer quarterback this offseason to fill the room rather than welcome a second from the high school ranks alongside Rashada.

Even if UF is to acquire a transfer signal-caller in the coming months, though, the Las Vegas Bowl provides Miller a chance to prove he belongs in the conversation to start at quarterback for the Gators in 2023.

“It’s an opportunity to show that he can get the job done," Johnson suggested. "That he’s a very capable quarterback and a quarterback that’s able to start and lead the team.”

