Gators OL Richard Gouraige Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

Photo: Richard Gouraige; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators redshirt junior offensive tackle Richard Gouraige accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl on Monday, the all-star game announced on Monday, meaning Gouraige intends to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

It is currently unclear if Gouraige will play in Florida's bowl game, the Las Vegas Bowl, against No. 14 Oregon State on December 17.

A class of 2018 signee out of Tampa (Fla.) Cambridge Christian, Gouraige spent five seasons with the Gators and appeared in 50 games, earning 41 starts primarily at left tackle but also at left guard during his redshirt freshman year. He graduated from UF in the spring of 2022 with a degree in sociology.

Pro Football Focus credits Gouraige with his best season as a starter, out of three and a half, in 2022. He tied his career low in sacks allowed (one) and gave up his second-fewest pressures in a starting campaign (14) while posting a career-high run-blocking grade (65.9).

Florida has expected Gouraige's departure for some time now, and he foreshadowed as much on November 9 when speaking with reporters.

He acknowledged his contributions to the development of redshirt freshman lineman Austin Barber, who is expected to inherit Gouraige's starting role at tackle next year after earning First-Team Freshman All-American honors from College Football News this season.

"Barber, he's like my little brother. I always pull him aside and try to be that big brother, put him under my wing as much as I can," Gouraige said. "Just teach him little things that I wish the older guys taught me when I was here and all that. I just want to pour as much as I can before I leave, or just try to give [him] as many nuggets as I can.

"He's been a great player and he's been a great asset for our team, and he's definitely helped us improve this year."

At that time, Gouraige admitted that while his future had yet to be determined, it was unlikely that he would return to UF for a sixth season. With an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl in his pocket as well, All Gators has learned, Gourauge intended to assess his NFL Draft and transfer options upon the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

After some thought, Gouraige decided that going pro was the best option for his career. The Senior Bowl, practiced and played in front of NFL personnel, should only boost his stock ahead of the upcoming selection ceremony.

Gouraige will be joined by Florida right guard O'Cyrus Torrence and linebacker Ventrell Miller at the Senior Bowl, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Justin Shorter, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter and dismissed edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. have entered the 2023 NFL Draft.

