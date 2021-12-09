Report: Gators WR Jacob Copeland Enters Transfer Portal

Photo: Jacob Copeland; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators wide receiver Jacob Copeland has entered the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports.

Copeland confirmed his portal entry shortly after Zenitz's report via Twitter.

"To Gator Nation, I would like to start off by saying thank you to the fans and coaching staff for the support you have shown me and giving me the opportunity to play in The Swamp," Copeland wrote. " ... After much thought, prayer and discussions with my friends and family, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal.

"This has not been an easy decision or one that I have taken lightly; however, I want to do what is best for my development by pursuing my goals and furthering my career."

Copeland, a redshirt junior, memorably signed with Florida over Alabama out of Escambia (Fla.) High School as a member of the 2018 recruiting class, and was UF's highest-rated pledge in that haul according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

It took Copeland some time to break into Florida's wide receiver rotation over the years as he watched older players such as Van Jefferson, Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes shine in former head coach Dan Mullen's offense. Copeland would finally emerge as a starter during the 2021 season, however, inconsistent quarterback play hurt Copeland's ability to consistently produce.

In four seasons at UF, Copeland would tally 84 receptions for 1,331 yards and nine touchdowns, adding eight rushing attempts for 65 yards and a score on the ground. He posted career-highs as a starter in 2021, catching 39 passes for 607 yards and four touchdowns.

Roster turnover is to be expected when programs bring in a new head coach, and that process has begun in Gainesville following the hiring of Billy Napier to the position. Copeland follows in edge rusher Khris Bogle, offensive lineman Gerald Mincey and defensive lineman Dante Zanders to enter their name in the portal since the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

This story will be updated as further details emerge.

