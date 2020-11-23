Mullen Shares Updates on Florida Gators LB Houston, WR Whittemore

Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

In addition to the news that tight end Kyle Pitts will return to the lineup for the Florida Gators offense on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats, head coach Dan Mullen also shared updates on another two UF players dealing with injuries.

Linebacker James Houston IV is also expected to return this week, after missing the previous two games with an undisclosed injury. Wide receiver Trent Whittemore will be sidelined a "couple more weeks," per Mullen, as he recovers from a broken rib and punctured lung suffered against Arkansas.

The team awaits X-rays of Whittemore's ribs being healed before he can return to action.

In four games this season, Houston has tallied 13 total tackles, including a sack against South Carolina. The linebacker depth proved serviceable against the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday while Houston was sidelined, in an otherwise shabby showing by UF's defense.

Sophomore Mohamoud Diabate tied his career-high of seven tackles against Vanderbilt, starting next to middle linebacker Ventrell Miller, who had six tackles including one for loss. Redshirt freshmen Jesiah Pierre (four tackles, 0.5 TFLs) and Ty'Ron Hopper (three tackles) flashed at times as well, while junior Amari Burney also had two tackles of his own.

Nevertheless, Florida will welcome Houston back with open arms as its depth was certainly tested against the Commodores at the linebacker position.

As for Whittemore, Florida has proven to be just fine without him in its passing offense and surely won't the redshirt freshman back into action. On the season, Whittemore has compiled eight receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.