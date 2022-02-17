Jason Marshall Jr. Set To Make Big Jump With Florida Gators in Year Two

Photo: Jason Marshall Jr.; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Perhaps they are big shoes to fill, but Florida Gators cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. seems primed to fill the shoes that Kaiir Elam is leaving behind as he takes his talents to the big leagues, set to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft in just two short months.

Marshall, 6-foot, 192 pounds, was the program's top-rated recruit in 2021, appearing in all 12 games as a freshman while starting at CB opposite of Elam during five games. With high expectations, it's safe to say that Marshall passed at least the initial tests at Florida during his first year on campus.

But, what about his game did he show last season indicated he could be a premier player as an outside CB for years to come in Gainesville?

Well, plenty, quite frankly.

Marshall is a prototypical outside corner with plenty of size and strength, which will only get better as more time passes in the weight room. Still, he has the build, including the athleticism to back it up in order to succeed as a starting CB in the SEC, as he showed plenty of times throughout the season last year.

Though it would take a bit more context to fully swallow, Marshall's stats from last season are staggering, at least when it comes to allowing receptions. According to Pro Football Focus, just one CB finished with a better completion percentage against him, Western Michicantg's Dorian Jackson at 34.5%.

Marshall finished with 36.8%, the best among all cornerbacks from his class. That's ahead of plenty of elite talents, including top-rated corners in Elam and Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner. Of course, that doesn't mean Marshall is a better CB right now than Gardner is - he simply hasn't had enough of a body of work, nor enough plays made on the ball.

But, it does give a glimpse into what he can do as a CB, becoming a shut-down guy that Florida can depend on, on a down-in and down-out basis.

Against Alabama last year, Marshall would play 21 coverage snaps, allowing zero receptions on just one target.

Again, these numbers are based on PFF's viewing of the events. But considering Florida gave up only 240 passing yards against a potent passing attack in the Crimson Tide that included a healthy John Metchie and Jameson Williams, it's pretty remarkable.

His best game, per PFF, would come against Vanderbilt when Marshall gave up zero receptions on eight targets. During the final week of the regular season, Marshall would record his first interception against Florida State, allowing just one reception for 18 yards on six targets.



Marshall's expected ascension this year shouldn't come as a surprise. Typically, a CB will make a major leap going into year two, becoming more accustomed to the game and getting his technique down.

But with the addition of former LSU DB coach Corey Raymond, now with Florida as the team's secondary coach, that growth should be even that much better.

Raymond has groomed several top-tier players that have eventually taken their talents to the NFL, recently including Greedy Williams (2019, Round 2), Donte Jackson (2018, Round 2), Jamal Adams (2017, Round 1, sixth overall) and Tre'Davious White (2017, Round 1).

Last year, the previous Florida coaching staff saw plenty from Marshall. Former defensive coordinator Todd Grantham went as far as to say that he has the ability to take a step forward as a "complete" corner.

"So the thing about Jason is, he was always able to take a step and move forward and being a complete corner and the kind of guy you want to put on the field," Grantham said in Oct. 2021. "So, really proud of his work ethic and what he's done.

"He's a really talented guy, as far as when you look at his length, his speed, his size, his ability to tackle. I mean, he's done a really good job with those things. And, you know, he's just a young player that's only going to get better, but the stage was not too big for him."

Well, with Elam, the team's lockdown corner over the past two seasons (and a couple of games in 2019), now off to greener pastures in the NFL, Marshall's ability to step up to the plate will be vital, and it looks like he's in position to make it a smooth transition after all.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.