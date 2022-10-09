Jaydon Hill Breaks Down Monumental Interceptions in Gators' Win Over Tigers

Photo: Jaydon Hill; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Cornerback Jaydon Hill detailed his long journey of returning to play for the Florida Gators in Week 5 on Wednesday, profiling his recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered during fall camp in 2021 and a torn LCL in his right knee this past offseason.

He struggled at first, due to overwhelming joy, to describe what came next.

In his second game since the initial injury roughly 14 months ago, Hill's two interceptions against Missouri on Saturday proved monumental in the Gators snapping their six-game SEC losing streak, which was accomplished by a score of 24-17 over the Tigers in The Swamp.

"It’s just a blessing," Hill remarked after the victory. "Words can’t even describe the feeling honestly. Just grateful for being here, you know? Being able to play.”

Florida is certainly grateful that Hill was able to play, as well. Without his availability, UF could very well have extended its streak of conference losses to seven.

The Gators' offense stalled to end its two drives of the first quarter against the Tigers, only scoring three points after a three-and-out on the second series that was set up at Missouri's 24-yard line courtesy of a 48-yard punt return by wide receiver Xzavier Henderson.

Hill provided the Gators a major spark six plays later, jumping a curl route by Missouri receiver Luther Burden III with the help of a re-route by Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller. Hill hauled in the throw by Tigers quarterback Brady Cook and ran it back 49 yards, untouched, for Florida's first touchdown of the day.

"Really, the route, that combination came from a lot of the film study," Hill revealed. "So honestly last night, that same exact play, I watched it like three times.

"Initially I was looking at the [quarterback]. From then, I seen the drop-step and it was third and short, so I was like, 'Oh yeah, that's quick game.' So I read quick game and from that, I just shot. Ventrell got a good re-route on him, so from then I saw the arm cock back [and] drove."

As a result, the Gators took a 10-0 lead and held onto that margin until almost the end of the first half. But offensive inefficiencies — and a lack of opportunities, head coach Billy Napier noted — kept Florida from extending it, and Missouri took advantage of UF's shortcomings to match the score in the three minutes and 55 seconds before halftime.

A mid-third quarter, three-yard rushing score by Montrell Johnson Jr. allowed Florida to separate from Missouri once again, coming as a result of UF finding its rushing game via a 39-yard rush by Trevor Etienne to open the drive and quarterback Anthony Richardson scampering for a 32-yard gain on 4th and 2 four plays later.

But the Gators needed one more spark to rebuild a comfortable lead, and it was none other than Hill who lit it.

Cook and the Tigers' offense pushed into the red zone on the following series, thanks in particular to six and 13-yard completions by Cook on consecutive third downs of five and nine yards to go, respectively. The third third down of the drive didn't go as smoothly, with Hill hauling in another pick at the UF four-yard line.

"That was just trusting, just reading my keys like [cornerbacks] coach [Corey] Raymond taught me," Hill said. "Just reading my progressions and getting to them, and then eyes back to the quarterback, ball."

Hill didn't get caught up by the route concepts in front of him, as Miller jammed an out-route by receiver Dominic Lovett which allowed Hill to keep his inside leverage against outside receiver Tauskie Dove. Dove ran a dig route and collided with Hill out of the break with a pass from Cook incoming, and the ball fell right into Hill's hands.

Florida's offense would match down the field and score nine-play later, with Richardson finding receiver Ricky Pearsall in the back of the endzone for a nine-yard passing touchdown.

A two-possession deficit was created once again, and even though Missouri put six points on the board the following series, the combination of UF's running game burning three minutes off the clock later in the fourth quarter and a fourth-down defensive stop with 1:17 left in the game sealed the victory in Florida's favor.

If not for Hill being medically cleared to play in Week 5, chances are the Gators would be sitting at 3-3 this year with a seven-game losing streak in the SEC and amid a two-game slide to the Tigers.

“He was the first person we called out in front of the team. If we were giving out game balls, we'd give one to him today," Napier shared. "What a story, right?

"The discipline to continue to rehab, the toughness to stay the course. He’s got passion about the game. I always felt like watching him in spring ball that he was one of the best players we have. That showed up today. His character — the guy stayed the course, man. He was a difference-maker today.”

When Hill recalled his difficult journey of recovery on Wednesday, he admitted that he used to question if he'd ever return to the caliber of play he displayed during the 2020 season, a year in which he broke up seven passes and emerged as a strong contributor in UF's secondary.

He had to find "positivity within" to conquer those emotions, regain his confidence and ultimately take the field once more. The result of that process is something Hill will treasure forever.

"It’s something that I'll never forget about," Hill said about his performance. "Ever, for life.”

