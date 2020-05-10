Assessing Former Gators DE Jonathan Greenard's Fit With the Texans

Former Florida Gators BUCK rush end Jonathan Greenard knows a thing or two about being versatile.

The BUCK role called for multiple pre-snap stances, where Greenard could put his hand in the dirt or act as a standing edge rusher. During his first few years as a college player at Louisville, Greenard would even line up as a defensive tackle in sub-packages. At the 2020 Senior Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals' coaching staff moved Greenard to 4-3 SAM (stong-side) linebacker, where he dropped into coverage against tight ends.

That flexibility gave him some wiggle room as an NFL Draft prospect, as teams knew they could draft him as an outside linebacker or defensive end. And when the Houston Texans selected him with the 90th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he ended up in a situation where he will end up doing both.

Just like the good ole days at Florida.

"I think if you’re talking base defense, I think he’d probably be at the outside [line]backer, I think he’d be at a SAM. I think he’d be able to play at a SAM," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said if Greenard shortly following his selection.

"I also think he could go to the open side and play a five-technique [defensive end]. He’s got size, he’s got strength. Then when you get to sub defense, it’s just anywhere. You know what I mean? If we are in an odd front, or an event front, where could he be? Could he be standing up? Could he be walking around? I think at his core he’s an outside linebacker, but I do think he can do a lot of different things.”

Greenard isn't likely to start right out of the gate for Houston at SAM, however. That position currently belongs to former All-Pro linebacker Whitney Mercilus, who is fresh off of a 7.5 sack campaign - tied for the second-most sacks in a season in his career. As Mercilus is entering his ninth NFL season, though, Greenard will be expected to learn from the long-time starter before eventually taking over the role.

The Texans deploy a 3-4 base defense, and the odds are that Greenard will primarily be utilized as an edge rusher at SAM as he was at Florida. Though, O'Brien and his staff tend to change up their defensive fronts, which will move Greenard across the line to apply pressure from different angles, even by putting his hand in the dirt.

Although he didn't fo it often at Florida, Greenard will be expected to continue covering tight ends as he did at the Senior Bowl, as well.

Greenard can be a bit of a chess-piece player for Houston, but of course, his abilities as an edge rusher are what got him drafted. Posting a team-high 10 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 47 quarterback pressures in his lone season at Florida, the Texans are hopeful that Greenard can emerge as a disruptive edge rusher to pair with All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt for years to come.

And Greenard is excited to soak up the knowledge that Watt and Mercilus can provide.

"J.J. Watt is always an exceptional guy that I always used to look at, watch film on. We kind of work similar moves," Greenard told Houston media. "I did dip-rip kind of move a little bit, kind of use our get-offs to our advantage and getting the corner at the top of our rushes, and switch it up and go power as well with our bull rushes.

"So, I've always watched him and then to be a part of this organization and be with him and guys like Whitney Mercilus as well, those will be guys that I definitely will soak up a lot of knowledge and wisdom from.”