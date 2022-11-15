Former Gators OL Josh Braun Visiting Seminoles

Photo: Josh Braun; Credit: Zach Goodall

Former Florida Gators offensive lineman Josh Braun, who announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on October 18, was seen visiting Florida State on Tuesday as the Seminoles conducted practice, according to Brendan Sonnone of 247Sports.

NCAA guidelines state that graduates may enter the transfer portal at any time, while undergrads must wait for newly-instituted portal windows to open after the regular season concludes and championship selections are made.

Braun had yet to graduate when he announced his plans to transfer, although UF head coach Billy Napier suggested that he was near the completion of his degree at the time.

"I think a tough situation for Josh," Napier said the day after Braun left the team. "I think any time, you know, a lot of things going on there relative to big picture for him personally with his wife, his degree, certainly his role on the team. So, Josh has been a class act. Extremely bright, you know, a guy that's close to getting his degree here. You know, wants more of a role.

"And certainly, you know, interesting decision relative to being right in the middle of the season. But, you know, we've got nothing but respect in Josh and certainly will help him going forward in any way possible."

Braun finished his UF career with 26 appearances along the offensive line, including seven starts during the 2021 season. He preserved his redshirt season by appearing in just two games for Florida in 2022 and will be a fourth-year redshirt sophomore at his next stop.

The Live Oak (Fla.) Suwannee product, located roughly halfway in between Gainesville and Tallahassee, Fla., flipped his class of 2020 commitment from Georgia to Florida just prior to the early signing period.

