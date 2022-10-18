Gators OL Joshua Braun Intends to Transfer

Florida Gators third-year sophomore offensive lineman Joshua Braun intends to transfer from the program following the conclusion of the 2022 season, a source has confirmed with All Gators.

Braun's intent to transfer was first reported by Graham Hall of Swamp247, who reported that Braun is no longer with the team.

Under recently introduced windows of opportunity by the NCAA, Braun can not officially enter the transfer portal until Dec. 5. PerSwamp247, Braun is focused on earning his bachelor's degree from UF before finding his next program.

Braun, a native of Live Oak, Fla. played his high school football just north of Gainesville at Suwannee and was a member of Florida's 2020 signing class. He flipped his commitment to the Gators from Georgia in the days leading up to the early signing period in late 2019.

The 6-foot-6, 351-pound interior lineman would go on to make an immediate impact at Florida under previous head coach Dan Mullen. Braun took the field in 11 games as a reserve offensive lineman during his true freshman season before appearing in 13, with seven starts, as a sophomore in 2021.

However, Braun saw his playing opportunities reduce under new head coach Billy Napier and offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton, with sophomore Richie Leonard IV emerging as UF's swing interior lineman to begin the campaign. Braun has primarily manned the role of backup left tackle this season behind Richard Gouraige and was Ethan White's reserve at left guard this past weekend against LSU.

Braun appeared in two games this season, along the offensive line against Eastern Washington and on special teams against Missouri. He will be able to preserve his redshirt as a result of his limited appearances in 2022.

