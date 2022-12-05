Skip to main content

Florida OL Joshua Braun Transferring to Arkansas

Former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun will remain in the SEC to finish his college career.

The first Florida player to enter the transfer portal since the 2022 season began is also the first to find his next school, as former Gators offensive lineman Joshua Braun committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday evening.

He originally shared his plans to transfer on October 18.

Braun's transfer destination may not come as much of a surprise if you followed his high school recruitment. 

In fact, the only reason he ended up at Florida in the first place was due to Sam Pittman's move from Georgia's offensive line coach to the Razorbacks' head coach in December 2019. Braun flipped his commitment from the Bulldogs to the Gators within days of Pittman's promotion.

The native of Live Oak, Fla. played his high school football just north of Gainesville at Suwannee and went on to appear in 26 games across two years with the Gators, including seven starts at guard in 2021. 

17 scholarship Florida players have shared their plans to transfer this offseason, with Braun and redshirt freshman Yousef Mugharbil being the only offensive linemen to begin looking elsewhere so far. 

Additionally, Gators starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday and intends to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl in January. 

