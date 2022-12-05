Gators OL O'Cyrus Torrence Declares for NFL Draft

Photo: O'Cyrus Torrence; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators fourth-year junior offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday evening.

Torrence did not specify whether or not he would play in Florida's bowl game, the Las Vegas Bowl, against Oregon State on December 17.

RELATED: Looking into Anthony Richardson, Gervon Dexter and O'Cyrus Torrence's NFL Draft stock

Torrence, a native of Greensburg, La., was one of Florida's prized offseason transfer acquisitions after Billy Napier was named the team's head coach in December 2021.

Like running back Montrell Johnson Jr., Torrence followed Napier from the University of Louisiana to UF and quickly carved out a significant role in the Gators' offense after his arrival.

Starting at right guard for Florida in all but one game due to injury, Torrence was the glue for a Gators' offensive line that allowed just 13 sacks and paved the way for UF to rank third in the SEC in rushing yards per game (213.7) during the 2022 regular season

He finished the regular season as Pro Football Focus' highest-graded run-blocking guard in the FBS, earning a 90.2 grade out of 100, almost a full point higher than the next eligible player (Appalachian State's Bucky Williams).

Torrence spent a total of 1,327 snaps in pass protection across his four-year, 46-start career at Louisiana and Florida. He didn't allow a sack once across those snaps, per PFF, and only gave up 20 quarterback pressures in that stretch.

He's racked up accolades along the way, accordingly.

Torrence earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors twice during the season (splitting the award once) and was named to the Associated Press Preseason and Midseason All-American first teams in August and October, respectively. He's all but guaranteed to obtain first-team honors again at the end of the season.

Now, he's expected to be selected in the early rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. He's currently viewed as a consensus early second-round projection, according to NFL Mock Draft Database.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.