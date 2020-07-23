AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators WR Kadarius Toney, TE Dante Lang Named to Award Watch Lists

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, handed out annually to college football's most versatile player, and Gators tight end Dante Lang has been named to the Wuerffel Award watch list, an honor "known as college football's premier award for community service", according to a release from the school.

This marks Toney's second consecutive appearance on the Hornung Award watch list. Should there be a 2020 season amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Toney could have better odds at winning the award as he missed half of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury.

In three years with the Gators, Toney has primarily lined up at wide receiver, catching 50 passes for 606 yards and two touchdowns. Also receiving handoffs, jet sweeps, and even lining up at Wildcat quarterback at times, Toney has also added 47 rushing attempts for 419 yards and a touchdown, completed two-of-four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, and returned eight kicks for an average of 21.1 yards per return.

The Hornung Award will be presented in March 2021.

Lang, who looks to find more action at tight end following Lucas Krull's transfer to Pittsburgh, finds himself on the watch list for an award named after Gators Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel.

"Lang logged a total of 43 community service hours during the 2019-2020 school year, volunteering at several elementary schools in the Gainesville area where he mentored students, encouraged them to make good decisions, talked to them about the importance of staying in school and shed a light on what it means to be a student-athlete. Lang was also named the 2020 Male Goodwill Gator of the Year this past summer by the University Athletic Association, a recognition given to the student-athlete who has had the most positive impact on the community." - University of Florida Athletic Association

Lang joins 113 other candidates for the Wuerffel Award, which will narrow down to its semifinalists and finalists in November before the winner is unveiled in December.

Toney and Lang join five other Florida Gators to be named to major award watch lists this preseason: Quarterback Kyle Trask (Davey O'Brien), tight end Kyle Pitts (Biletnikoff Award and Mackey Award), linebacker Ventrell Miller (Butkus Award), cornerback Kaiir Elam (Thorpe Award), and kicker Evan McPherson (Lou Groza Award). 2021 Gators linebacker commit Chief Borders (Carrollton, Ga.) was named to the high school Butkus Award list, as well.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Does Each Florida Gators 2021 WR Commit Fit into Dan Mullen's Offense?

Sports Illustrated All-American analyst Edwin Weathersby II sees a unique skill-set in each of Florida's four wide receiver commits in the class of 2021.

Zach Goodall

Former Gators Receiver Dionte Marks Transfers to Ole Miss

Players have used the transfer portal quite frequently over the past couple of seasons, this time former Gators WR Dionte Marks transfers to Ole Miss.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

Florida Gators in Top 7 for 2021 North Carolina OL Yousef Mugharbil

The Florida Gators find themselves in the top seven schools for North Carolina 2021 offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil.

Zach Goodall

Looking Ahead: Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats 2020 Football Matchup

Next up in the 'Looking Ahead' series is the Kentucky Wildcats, a wildcard matchup for the Florida Gators as of late.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Will Be a Top Five School for Coveted 2022 DL

The Florida Gators and Oregon Ducks are in a good spot for a fast-rising, imposing defensive lineman from Georgia.

Zach Goodall

by

GatorFan1989

Christian Robinson Talks Recruiting, Amari Burney, Derek Wingo's Growth

Christian Robinson took to the "Stadium and Gale" podcast hosted by Corry "Silk" Knowles, Dan Thompson, and Ahmad Black to discuss a variety of topics including Amari Burney and Derek Wingo.

Demetrius Harvey

by

GatorFan1989

Florida Gators Kicker Evan McPherson Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

McPherson marks the fifth Florida Gator to make a major award watch list this preseason.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2021 DE Commit Tyreak Sapp's SI All-American Scouting Report

Check out Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting evaluation and profile for Florida Gators 2021 defensive end commit Tyreak Sapp, an SIAA Top 1000 candidate.

Zach Goodall

Gators '21 Target DT Desmond Watson's SI All-American Profile

Sports Illustrated All-American took a deep dive into Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) product DT Desmond Watson's tape to put together a profile for the SI All-American candidate.

Demetrius Harvey

Desmond Watson Places Florida Top 2, Sets Commitment Timetable

Florida is still in the hunt for plenty of defensive linemen and the Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) product, Desmond Watson has set a commitment timeline.

Demetrius Harvey