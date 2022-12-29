Kelby Collins Describes Florida vs. Alabama Recruitment, Fit With Gators

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Kelby Collins didn't shy away from the pressure applied to his Florida commitment by Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, asked about the nature of his recruitment during the media day ahead of January's Under Armour All-America Game.

Neither did Gators head coach Billy Napier on the day Collins' National Letter of Intent made its way to Gainesville.

"I'd be lying to you if I didn't think it was an uphill battle the entire time," Napier admitted on Dec. 21 after Collins had officially signed with UF.

Collins, a native of Gardendale, Ala., committed to UF in August and was immediately viewed as a leading talent in Florida's haul of recruits. That didn't stop Saban, notorious for poaching pledges before signing day, along with schools like Georgia from prying for the defensive lineman's services up until the very end.

"It was hard, I'm not even gonna lie," Collins expressed on Thursday. "Growing up as a Bama fan, it was hard turning down Nick Saban and [defensive line] coach [Freddie] Roach. But I feel like that was the best for me."

However, the loyalty Florida displayed to Collins through the thick of his recruitment ultimately paid off. Specifically, his relationship with personnel assistant Chase Clark that crossed over from Dan Mullen's staff to Napier's went a long way.

Having no issue with his return to Tuscaloosa for November's Iron Bowl matchup between Alabama and Auburn, the Gators remained in Collins' ear up until the earning signing period — pitching a leadership role on and off the field — and were able to secure his signature as a result.

"Just their pitch to me and just how loyal they've been. Since my official visit they've shown a lot of love," Collins shared about UF.

"You know, they've made me their number one recruiter, so I mean, I helped get some of these guys. They just entrusted me with some of the stuff that they do at the program early on, even before I signed. So I think that spoke volumes and that's what kept me committed."

In Collins, Florida is receiving a player that the coaching staff believes can make an immediate and necessary impact. He's one of five defensive linemen to sign with UF after depth issues up front plagued the Gators' defense in 2022.

Attrition only amplified those challenges when Gervon Dexter declared for the NFL Draft and two linemen entered the transfer portal in December.

Collins emerged as a national recruit after a 60-tackle freshman campaign, earning offers from seven SEC schools before his sophomore year began. He went on to finish his high school career with 239 tackles, 27 sacks, 47.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles in 31 games.

"You just turn the tape on," Napier asserted during the early signing period, "[Collins is] one of the more polished, ready-to-play players in the country.

"Just fundamentally advanced, 6-[foot]-4, 260 pounds, and really a violent player, plays with effort ... he's been a leader in this class and certainly, he's going to be here in January and certainly a guy I believe is in prime position to be a difference maker."

Collins agrees and isn't taking the opportunity in front of him lightly.

He plans to enroll at Florida on Jan. 7 and immediately get to work with his new defensive line teammates before spring camp gets underway. Once it does, he intends to fight for the significant role that Napier envisions him within.

"My mindset is I'm ready to come take spots," Collins stated. "I'm coming in, you know, ready to work hard. First day on campus, you know, I'm gonna get with my D-line and we're just gonna work out, do some drills, stuff like that. Just get to learn each other's playstyles and really start that connection."

The Gators view Collins as a "true edge," he said, with the ability to play defensive end, shades of defensive tackle and even occasional reps as a standing JACK outside linebacker. He'll likely settle in as a five-technique similar to Princely Umanmielen's role with snaps to come as an interior rusher at no more than 275 pounds.

"They want me to be able to move around a little bit. You know, stop the run when need be and also be able to get after the quarterback. And also set the edge, you know, a lot of guys, they feel like can't really do that right now because they're not as long or as athletic. So, they feel like I can come in and do that pretty early."

Florida's 2023 recruiting class is considered foundational. Positions of need were targeted in abundance and Collins' acquisition is a perfect example of that strategy, as he's set to set leadership examples and make plays along the Gators' defensive line for years to come.

Powerhouses like Alabama and Georgia often sign those kinds of players. Collins is one of the few prospects who broke that trend.

"I think Kelby sees opportunity, and he's a guy that's willing to be different," Napier said. "I think that's what it takes sometimes."

