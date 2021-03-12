FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI.com
Florida Gators Add Kelvin Bolden to Player Personnel Staff

Florida has filled its vacant assistant director of player personnel role.
Florida made an addition to its support staff on Friday afternoon, welcoming former Southern Mississippi assistant Kelvin Bolden as its new assistant director of player personnel.

Bolden spent the 2020 season as Souther Miss' wide receivers coach, earning a promotion from his previous position as offensive quality control coach at his alma mater. Bolden has previous SEC experience from a two-year stint as a wide receivers graduate assistant from 2017-18. Before that, Bolden coached at Division II, community college, and high school levels.

A Mississippi native, Bolden 104 passes for 1,393 yards and 13 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Golden Eagles from 2010-11.

Florida recently lost its assistant director of player personnel, David Cooper, to Louisville in late February. Cooper primarily contributed to defensive line recruiting, but it can be assumed that Bolden will prioritize the position he played and has coached throughout his young career, among scouting and recruiting other positions.

