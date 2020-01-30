AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Source: Florida To Hire Kerwin Bell as Offensive Analyst

Zach Goodall

According to a source familiar with the situation, former Florida Gators quarterback and, most recently, University of South Florida offensive coordinator Kerwin Bell will join the Florida Gators staff as an offensive analyst.

Previously, Ken Zampese held a role with the same title as Bell's, however, Zampese recently accepted the Washington Redskins' quarterback coaching position.

GatorBait Media's Buddy Martin was the first to acknowledge the potential hiring.

Bell, 54, played quarterback for the Gators from 1983-87, completing 57.6% of his 953 passes for 7585 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions. He joined the team as a walk-on and the No. 8 QB on the depth chart, and leaving as a First Team All-SEC (1985), All-American honorable mention (1985), and SEC Player of the Year (1984). 

Bell was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 1997.

Following his time at Florida, Bell bounced around the NFL, NFL Europe, and CFL for 14 years. 

Bell has since taken on coaching, previously serving as a graduate assistant at Florida in 1990. Since, he has spent time as head coach of Trinity Catholic High School (Ocala, FL), Jacksonville University, and Valdosta State prior to his one year stint at USF under head coach Charlie Strong.

Martin, as well as Gatorsports' Pat Dooley, have reported that Strong is also likely to join the staff, but that is unconfirmed to GatorMaven at this time. GatorMaven's source says that Bell's decision was not made in regards to or based on his connection with Strong.

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Solid move here by Mullen and his staff IMO

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Emory Jones Start at QB for Florida in 2020?

Is it finally time for QB Emory Jones to Start for the Gators?

Donavon Keiser

by

Zach Goodall

Where Florida Stands a Week Before National Signing Day

SI All-American breaks down where the Gators stand week prior to National Signing Day. Could the Gators end up with a top five class in 2020?

Zach Goodall

by

John Garcia Jr

Florida Lacks Leadership in Big Moments. Who Can Step Up?

Whether you're a fan of Mike White or not, Florida lacks leadership on the court in key moments. To save the 2019-20 season, someone will have to step up.

VictorPrieto

Five Play Prospect: Gators LB Derek Wingo Scouting Report

Next up in the GatorMaven "Five Play Prospect" scouting report series: Gators linebacker Derek Wingo.

Zach Goodall

Van Jefferson Considered "Second-Third Round" NFL Draft Prospect

The route-running specialist is starting to garner serious attention from the NFL.

Zach Goodall

Three Takeaways From Florida's 78-71 Loss To Mississippi State

The Gators blew a 16-point lead against Mississippi State to lose at home on Tuesday. Here are three takeaways.

GrahamMarsh_

Five Play Prospect: Gators DL Johnnie Brown Scouting Report

Next up in the GatorMaven "Five Play Prospect" scouting report series: Defensive lineman Johnnie Brown.

Brian Smith

by

GATORNGANATION

Accountability Reigns as Supreme Issue for Gators Basketball

The Gators have a bigger issue than just their play on the court.

Brandon Carroll

by

Tony Costa

Tuesday's Take: Florida's Recruiting Questions Have Been Answered

For coach Dan Mullen and his 2020 recruiting class, every question has been answered. Every negative narrative has been flipped. Let's look at how.

GrahamMarsh_

Penn State WR Justin Shorter Will Transfer to Florida

The Florida Gators have added another five-star prospect via the NCAA transfer portal.

Donavon Keiser

by

Zach Goodall