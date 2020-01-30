Source: Florida To Hire Kerwin Bell as Offensive Analyst

According to a source familiar with the situation, former Florida Gators quarterback and, most recently, University of South Florida offensive coordinator Kerwin Bell will join the Florida Gators staff as an offensive analyst.

Previously, Ken Zampese held a role with the same title as Bell's, however, Zampese recently accepted the Washington Redskins' quarterback coaching position.

GatorBait Media's Buddy Martin was the first to acknowledge the potential hiring.

Bell, 54, played quarterback for the Gators from 1983-87, completing 57.6% of his 953 passes for 7585 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions. He joined the team as a walk-on and the No. 8 QB on the depth chart, and leaving as a First Team All-SEC (1985), All-American honorable mention (1985), and SEC Player of the Year (1984).

Bell was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 1997.

Following his time at Florida, Bell bounced around the NFL, NFL Europe, and CFL for 14 years.

Bell has since taken on coaching, previously serving as a graduate assistant at Florida in 1990. Since, he has spent time as head coach of Trinity Catholic High School (Ocala, FL), Jacksonville University, and Valdosta State prior to his one year stint at USF under head coach Charlie Strong.

Martin, as well as Gatorsports' Pat Dooley, have reported that Strong is also likely to join the staff, but that is unconfirmed to GatorMaven at this time. GatorMaven's source says that Bell's decision was not made in regards to or based on his connection with Strong.