Hills the Gators Must Climb to Beat the Gamecocks

The Florida Gators return home after a big win on the road against the Jimbo Fisher-led Texas A&M Aggies and are nearing their final home game this Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks come into the game fresh off a 38-27 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores to give them their sixth victory of the year. This one should be a well-fought battle from both sides, so winning mismatches will be a must for the Gators this week.

The Gators must continue to have an effective rushing attack

Following a season-high 291 rushing yards against Texas A&M, the Gators have a chance to duplicate a strong ground game this week as they face the third-worst run defense in the SEC.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson had another big week on the ground against Texas A&M, racking up 78 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Montrell Johnson Jr. also had another 100-yard day on the ground to go with it.

Facing a weak run defense this week bodes well for the Gators' rushing attack. Florida's starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence will be pivotal in paving the way for the run game as 23% of the Gators' rushing yards so far this season have come behind Torrence's blocks in the middle-right and right guard gaps of UF's blocking and rushing scheme.

The opposing player to watch for is defensive lineman Zacch Pickens. Pickens is credited with a team-leading 17 defensive stops on opposing run plays. Pickens also ranks second on the team in run-play tackles with 26, only behind safety Nick Emmanwori. Controlling Pickens on the line and keeping a close eye on Emmanwori will be critical in keeping the momentum going on the ground.

Despite a strong day on the ground, Torrence had a lackluster performance this past week, recording his third-worst run-blocking performance of the season, grading in at 69.6 out of 100. If the run game can get going and Torrence has a more well-balanced game this week, the Gators could be looking at a chance to best their previous week's high on the ground.

Florida's offensive line must keep Anthony Richardson upright

The Gators' offensive line has a big challenge this week going against the Gamecocks' third-best pass rush in the SEC. Keeping Richardson upright and able to operate will be crucial in the offense staying effective.

The Gators and Gamecocks come into this week with very similar offensive outputs, with the Gators having a one-point advantage on the season, compiling 281 points scored this season to South Carolina's 280 points scored.

The critical difference is the points allowed. The Gamecocks have allowed 39 fewer points this season than the Gators' defense. The Gamecocks are currently averaging just under 16 quarterback pressures a game and just over a sack a game. Forcing consistent pressure has been the South Carolina defense's bread and butter week in and week out this season.

Edge rusher Jordan Burch is a player to watch for on the South Carolina defense. Burch sits atop the Gamecock's defense with 29 pressures on the season and memorably posted 1.5 tackles for loss against Florida in 2021.

A mountain of a human, coming in at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Burch offers a sizeable challenge for the Gators' offensive line and presents a test the line must ace if they want to win this ball game.

On the flip side, the Gators' offensive line averages only eight pressures a game, nearly half of the current South Carolina pressures output. A strong game from Torrence and Co. should pave the way for Richardson and the offense to lead consistent scoring drives and put the Gators' defense in good spots to potentially be aggressive and get the offense the ball back.

Wreak havoc on the Gamecocks' run game

The Gamecock rushing attack starts with running back MarShawn Lloyd. Lloyd, who enters the contest coming off his lowest snap total of the season (eight), has a chance to have a "get right" game this week against a Gators' defensive line that struggled in College Station at stopping the run.

The Gators posted a season-low run defense grade of a mere 41.2, more than two points worse than the previous season-low set against Georgia the week before, 43.8.

Lloyd has done his damage in the yards-after-contact category, amassing 428 yards this season after contact. Those 428 yards account for 78% of Lloyd's total rushing output on the season, a threatening statistic that a struggling Gators' run defense must keep in mind.

"He's an impressive player," UF head coach Billy Napier said of Lloyd on Wednesday. "He's got great make-you-miss [change of direction], he's got finishing speed; he's heavy. You know, I think he's got some toughness to him and certainly, vision, instincts. I mean, he's a big part of what they do and certainly fun to watch.

"We've kind of followed South Carolina throughout the year, so we've had a chance to see him and a ton of respect for his game."

South Carolina's offensive line is the key to this matchup for the Gators. Despite UF's defensive line's inconsistencies, the Gamecocks' run blocking this season has been abysmal. Boasting a whopping 52.0 run-blocking grade, the Gamecock's offensive line has not been doing Lloyd and the other SCAR running backs many favors.

The Gators will have ample opportunities to disrupt their opponent's rushing attack this week; it's just on the defense to execute and make plays when presented.

