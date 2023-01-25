Florida Lands Kentucky OT Transfer Kiyaunta Goodwin

Florida secured the commitment and signing of Kentucky offensive tackle transfer Kiyaunta Goodwin on Wednesday, the program announced.

Goodwin, listed at 6-foot-8, 351 pounds on Kentucky's roster, was considered the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 38 overall prospect in the class of 2022, per the 247Sports composite rankings. 247's own rankings viewed Goodwin as a five-star recruit.

He signed with the Wildcats over 62 other offers, including programs such as Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida.

A mid-year enrollee, Goodwin burned his redshirt as a freshman by appearing in 12 games during the 2022 season. He did not break the starting lineup on the offensive line, however, and peaked as the Wildcats' backup left tackle on the depth chart. Goodwin entered the transfer portal on Dec. 16 and did not play in Kentucky's bowl game.

Goodwin is Florida's third addition to its offensive line through the transfer portal this offseason, following Baylor guard Micah Mazzccua and Alabama offensive tackle Damieon George Jr.

Their acquisitions are warmly welcomed after the loss of four 2022 starters, as left tackle Richard Gouraige and right guard O'Cyrus Torrence entered the NFL Draft while left guard Ethan White and right tackle Michael Tarquin both transferred to Southern California.

Mazzccua and George, both possessing starting experience, figure to ascend into first-team roles immediately, although Goodwin's time in a rotational capacity as a freshman could lead to a position battle at offensive tackle.

The Gators return starting center Kingsley Eguakun and Freshman First-Team All-American tackle Austin Barber on their front five for the 2023 season. Barber will be expected to start after manning Florida's swing tackle role in 2022, leading to five starts and 13 appearances.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.