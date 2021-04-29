Gators TE Kyle Pitts Embraces the 'Unicorn' Label: 'They're Kinda Unique'

Slated to be selected in the top five of this evening's NFL Draft, former Gators TE Kyle Pitts is embracing his new moniker.

One of the best overall prospects to come out of the University of Florida in quite some time, tight end Kyle Pitts is the gem of the 2021 NFL Draft, and many have called him a "generational" tight end, worthy of the title of "unicorn."

Pitts, who is likely to be selected in the top 5 of the NFL Draft later today, has embraced the moniker and thinks it makes sense due to his play and what he's done on the gridiron.

"I definitely love the term unicorn because you can't find unicorns by just walking around in the forest," Pitts said earlier this week on The Jim Rome Show. "But, they're kinda unique and I feel like what I bring to the table is pretty unique and I think that that kinda helps me beat certain things and do certain things."

Pitts, 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, accomplished plenty during his final season at Florida. He would go on to win the John Mackey Award, given to the best tight end in the nation while accounting for 43 receptions for 770 yards and nine touchdowns in just eight games.

Given how much attention Pitts received and the volume of passes that Florida threw last season, his numbers likely won't be matched by another Florida tight end in quite some time.

Last season, Pitts went up against some of the best defensive backs in the nation, and not many had an answer. Against South Carolina's Jaycee Horn, who lined up against Pitts on some occasions during the contest, Pitts accounted for four receptions for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, which featured another first-round prospect in cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Pitts accounted for seven receptions for 129 yards and perhaps one of the most impressive touchdowns against an Alabama defense in quite some time.

"I would say probably Jaycee Horn or Pat Surtain - those are the two best corners in the draft - and (Georgia cornerback) Tyson Campbell," Pitts said of the players that gave him the most fits during the year. "All those guys gave great matchups throughout the game and every time I got to go against them they made sure I was working and it wasn't an easy matchup."

It will be a difficult matchup to put any player against Pitts, even in the NFL, which is why plenty of teams would be over the moon about selecting him later today. One team that clearly has Pitts rated highly on its board is the Dallas Cowboys.

Owner Jerry Jones recently told the former Florida tight end that the team could "dream of visions of sugar plums" with the idea of Pitts being added to the offensive arsenal that includes quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliot and receiver Amari Cooper.

"That definitely is a little cool because someone like Mr. Jones, he's a highly-touted GM," Pitts said of Jones' comments. "And the Cowboys are a great organization and with him saying that it kinda made me laugh because he's uhh - he speaks his mind. They're heavily offensively oriented, so if I do get a chance to play for the Cowboys, that would be something special."



The Cowboys are currently slated to select at No. 10 overall in this evening's draft and will likely not be able to select Pitts if they stay put, however, it does illustrate just how much teams think highly of the tight end prospect, one who played quarterback during high school.

With the largest wingspan for a tight end in NFL history at a little over 83 inches, while also running a 4.44 40-yard-dash during the Florida Pro Day in March, Pitts is a true unicorn at the position, one that will excel with any team he plays for following tonight's draft.