Kyle Trask Breaks Florida's Single-Season Passing TD Record

Another record for Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is in the books, this one being rather monumental.

Trask has broken Danny Wuerffel's UF single-season record of touchdown passes, throwing his 40th of the year and second of the game against the LSU Tigers in Florida's regular-season finale. Wuerffel set the previous record of 39 in 1996.

It came on a short pitch-and-catch with wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who took a screen pass nine yards for the score.

Entering the game, Trask led the nation in touchdown passes by eight and mark the third-most through nine games in FBS history.

Trask is in contention to be the fourth quarterback in Gators' history to win the Heisman Trophy (Steve Spurrier in 1966, Wuerffel in 1996, and Tim Tebow in 2007), rather inarguably the frontrunner for this year's award. Trask has posted 3627 yards, 40 touchdowns, and just five interceptions in ten games for the Gators this year.

Whether or not Trask can fend off the likes of Alabama QB Mac Jones and wide receiver Devonta Smith, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State QB Justin Fields, and others (perhaps even Florida tight end Kyle Pitts?) for the award has yet to be seen. But as things stand, especially when Trask is setting records as he did on Saturday and considering how he is outpacing the other quarterbacks in basic statistical categories, the choice seems obvious.

Behind Trask's arm and Florida's fantastic passing offense leading the way this season, the Gators will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2020 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, Ga., on Dec. 19.