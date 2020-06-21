How Similar are UF QBs Kyle Trask, Emory Jones, Chris Leak, and Tim Tebow?

Two is better than one.

For coach Dan Mullen, he is not opposed to having two regular players at his most important position: Quarterback. This past season, when Mullen put in quarterback Emory Jones in certain packages to relieve quarterback Kyle Trask, Gator fans naturally compared the two to a duo he had in his offensive coordinator days in Gainesville.

The way Jones was used this past year was strikingly similar in many ways to the way Tim Tebow relieved Chris Leak in 2006, a year in which UF won the national championship.

But how similar really are the duos? What makes them alike, and what doesn't?

The most obvious difference, is that Jones has yet to throw a jump pass, a favorite of Mullen's to call back in 2006 for Tebow.

Jones, at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, is significantly smaller than Tebow. Tebow packed on around 30-40 more pounds than Jones in college, and was a bruiser instead of a finesse runner. However, according to Mullen, Jones had more to work with in his first year of involvement in the offense.

"Emory is much further along than (Tebow) would have been in (2006), I think given the situations," Mullen said after the Kentucky game in 2019. "Each guy brings a little something different to the defense. But it crosses over a lot, too."

The "situation" Mullen is referring to is simply the experience. Tebow came in on those packages as a true freshman while Jones had a year to redshirt first. Furthermore, Jones displays a more natural passing ability than Tebow.

Obviously, as Tebow developed as a passer, won a Heisman trophy and another national championship two years later, it would be unfair to put those expectations on Jones.

However, the natural arm talent, paired with a burst of speed that most quarterbacks don't have make him comparable to Tebow in terms of facing stacked boxes. Typically when Jones is in, much like Tebow was in the game in 2006, the defense played such a run-heavy look, that it leaves plenty of opportunities to throw over the top.

As Mullen displayed against LSU this past season and Georgia the year before, he is willing to allow Jones to throw it in big games. Jones was 25-38 (65.8%) this past year for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Tebow in 2006 was 22-33 (66.7%) for 358 yards and five touchdowns.

As far as Trask and Leak, both were the obvious captains of the offensive ship in their respective duos. Tebow and Jones have a more natural comparison, but it is more because they are the "specialty" guys. Leak and Trask are the consistent, every-down generals.

Both quarterbacks bring plenty to the table for Gator fans to get excited about. For one, the decision-making is much better than your average college quarterback. Both guys don't necessarily change the game for an offense, but they keep it sustained at a very high level.

In the national championship game, Leak's numbers weren't exceptionally impressive - 213 yards, one touchdown, and 25-of-36 passing. However, he didn't turn the ball over and he allowed an extremely talented team around him to flourish. The result?

41-14; Dominance.

In the most complimentary sense of the term, Leak was a game manager against Ohio State in that game. Much like Trask did often last season. Look at the Auburn game. Trask's numbers in that game were similar to Leak's in against the Buckeyes - 234 yards, two touchdowns and 19-31 passing. That result?

A 24-13 victory for the Gators.

A stark difference so far in their respective games so far, however, is the release of the football. Trask is an accurate passer and a good decision-maker. However, the "zip" on the ball is not always there as much as perhaps desired. He has a slower release that occasionally wobbles in the air. Leak, however, did not have that issue.

But overall, Leak and Trask are actually more comparable than Tebow and Jones. While Tewbow and Jones are the specialty guys that both have the keys to the offense in their future, Leak and Trask did more than just place-hold while they developed.