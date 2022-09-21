Gators Legend, NFL All-Pro CB Joe Haden Is Retiring

Following a 12-year career in the pros that resulted in two Second-Team All-Pro honors and three Pro Bowl appearances, former Florida Gators, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is retiring from the NFL, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Haden intends to sign a one-day contract with Cleveland, which selected him with the seventh pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, to retire as a member of the Browns.

Before making it to the big league, Haden starred with the Gators from 2007-09, becoming the first true freshman cornerback to earn an opening day starting role in UF history. He'd never look back, going on to appear in 40 games and posting 218 tackles, with nine for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight interceptions, 42 defended passes and three forced fumbles.

Haden was a member of Florida's 2008 National Championship-winning squad and earned both Unanimous All-American and All-SEC honors for his junior season performance.

His time in Cleveland spanned over seven seasons, and as he did at Florida, Haden immediately produced for the Browns. Despite only starting seven games as a rookie, Haden posted a whopping six interceptions and 18 defended passes during his first season in 2010. That pick-count remains his career-high, although Haden would post 20 pass breakups in back-to-back seasons in 2013-14.

Haden jumped across state lines in the AFC North to spend the remaining five years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He continued to make game-changing plays in a black and gold uniform, but saw his play and availability dip in 2021 with just 12 appearances, zero interceptions and six pass breakups.

Haden finishes his NFL tenure with $123,656,742 in career earnings, having appeared in 158 games with 148 starts and posted 615 total tackles, three sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 29 interceptions, 155 defended passes and seven forced fumbles along the way.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.